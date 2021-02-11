Avicii passed away at the age of 28 almost three years ago, but the world has still not forgotten all that he’s done for the EDM community as well as his homeland of Sweden. To commemorate his achievements and celebrate his life, the town committee of Östermalm in Stockholm will decide today to create a memorial site dedicated to Tim “Avicii” Bergling in the town center.

“We feel honored that the district committee is taking this initiative. This place will give the opportunity to remember Tim and his music that has meant and still means so much to many people around the world”, says Klas Bergling, Tim’s father, who has been staunchly supporting the memory of his son since the tragedy occurred.

“Both me and his family are united in our commitment to counteract mental illness and in different ways shed light on the issue,” Andréa Hedin, Östermalm’s district committee chair (M), tells DN. “I want it to be a nice and harmonious place where people can remember Tim and find inspiration in his music, but also a place where you can seek comfort and honor all the people who have passed away far too soon due to mental illness, which is a growing problem among both young girls and boys. We can never accept that young people lose their lives or lose a large part of their youth due to mental illness.”

via DN.se | Photo via Sean Eriksson