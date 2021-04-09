Flume just confirmed a new album on the way!

In readying for his “last NFT drop for a minute,” the producer also lets fans in on “new album visuals” by Jonathan Zawada. The soundscape and accompanying visual element share a style consistent with reminiscent works of Flume, providing something new and exciting while keeping the project’s overall theme intact.

It’s been years since Flume blessed us with a full body of work. In 2019, he dropped his unexpected and well-received Hi This Is Flume Mixtape. In 2016, he released his most recent studio album, Skin with astounding, groundbreaking productions including “Never Be Like You” featuring Kai, “Say It” featuring Tove Lo, and many more instant classics.

To say anticipation is running high for the next Flume album would be an understatement. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more details become available.

In the meantime, check out 1 of 3 digital art pieces forthcoming as part of Flume’s NFT drop below.

Our last NFT drop for a minute – previewing some of the new album visuals – on @niftygateway this Sunday. I recently moved back to Australia and have found myself living just down the road from @JonathanZawada after we respectively spent a number of years in LA. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/ekDubK8Lq8 — Flume (@flumemusic) April 8, 2021

Photo: Matsu