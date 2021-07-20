Less than 10 days after plaintiff, who filed under the initials E.K., sued Diplo alleging, among other things, assault, battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress, the case has been dropped.

“In light of the evidence and after consultation with my attorneys, I have decided to withdraw my lawsuit,” the plaintiff said in a statement provided to Billboard on Thursday night (July 15). “No payment was offered or requested. I regret filing the lawsuit.”

“As we said when we first learned of this lawsuit, there was absolutely irrefutable evidence that proved that the allegations it contained were false,” Diplo’s attorney Bryan Freedman said in a statement Thursday. “As soon as we shared that plethora of evidence with the plaintiff’s lawyers, they recognized that they needed to withdraw their suit immediately.”

The lawsuit directly led to a dropped booking for Diplo from the Baltimore Orioles canceling a July 24 postgame concert.

“Diplo’s team says they hope the concert can now go forward since the suit has been dropped,” writes Billboard.

via Billboard