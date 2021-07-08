A woman is suing Diplo for allegedly coercing her into performing oral sex on him, and filming it. According to court documents, the woman “claims she was invited back to Diplo’s after-party following one of his Vegas concerts at the Wynn in 2019, which she says she attended with friends, already intoxicated from drinking at the show.”

“Once there, she says Diplo gave her and everyone else more weed and alcohol, which they accepted. She claims Diplo eventually invited her to his personal room, and his security team started kicking out everyone else, including a male friend, [whom] the bodyguards allegedly punched in the face when he refused to leave without her.”

Diplo allegedly told the woman she couldn’t leave until she performed oral sex. After realizing the situation, the woman acquiesced and Diplo allegedly filmed the encounter without her consent.

Diplo’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, calls the whole suit “completely outrageous.”

Freedman says, “This complaint is […] wildly untrue and yet also entirely predictable, given that it simply repeats the exact same claim already made by the plaintiff’s friend Shelly Auguste, an individual who has been harassing Mr. Pentz and his family for more than a year and already has repeatedly violated the restraining order issued against her.”

Diplo sued Shelly Auguste earlier this year for stalking, trespassing and distribution of private materials aka revenge porn after she first sued him for sexual battery.

Freedman continues, “We have irrefutable evidence that this is a completely meritless claim and we will be providing it to a court as quickly as we possibly can to put an end to this shakedown by Ms. Auguste and her accomplices once and for all.”

via TMZ