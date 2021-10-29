Sydney-turned-Melbourne producer Wave Racer today releases his long awaited debut album, To Stop From Falling Off The Earth, out now via Eora/Sydney-based tastemaker label Astral People Recordings.

Collecting singles ‘Dreaming,’ ‘Left Behind,’ (featured in Wave Racer’s set for Porter Robinson’s Secret Sky Digital Festival in April) and ‘Look Up to Yourself’ (performed live for triple j’s Like A Version in August), To Stop From Falling Off The Earth’s eleven tracks blend together the rush of his trademark glistening, ecstatic 64-bit production with Wave Racer’s love of quirk-driven pop and, in a first, his own voice, to tell a story of overcoming anxiety, depression, and isolation. Retaining his trademark bubbliness with tongue-in-cheek production – even as the album tackles bigger demons – To Stop From Falling Off The Earth uncovers an emotional depth to Wave Racer’s music that has patiently, quietly matured alongside Tom Purcell, the man behind the moniker.

“All of these songs are made from a feeling of being at a loose end – like flailing around in the wind directionless, with no anchoring in reality,” says Purcell of the album’s resonant emotionality, a sonic balm for anxious times that reverberates for both the listener and its creator. “To Stop From Falling Off The Earth is an attempt to say, “this album is going to remind you about the things that you can do to ground yourself.” And these are the things that have happened to me and have worked for me – this is a story about preventing myself from losing touch with reality.”

Inspired by The 1975’s artful balance of irony, sincerity and observational story-telling, Tom reveals more of himself than ever before on To Stop From Falling Off The Earth – all with a signature self-awareness that never takes itself too seriously. The result is vulnerable, self-deprecating pop layered deeply with electronic embarkations; equal parts playful and introspective, light and dark, and an assured re-introduction to the juggernaut talent that is Wave Racer.

