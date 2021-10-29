After dominating electronic and hip-hop spheres with “MOSH,” NGHTMRE brings Zomboy back to life for their incendiary dubstep showstopper, “Shell Shock.” Featuring a vocal addition from the widely-renowned Georgia Ku, the two bass music titans deliver a larger-than-life collaboration for the milestone 100th release on Gud Vibrations.

Fusing Georgia Ku’s tranquil crooning with bone-chilling basslines, “Shell Shock” is a record of biblical proportions bound to blow you out of the water. NGHTMRE and Zomboy prove they’re a match made in heaven as they attack this heavy dubstep ballad with rapid-fire synth work and pummelling basses. A hard-to-miss release from this iconic bass brigade on Gud Vibrations, “Shell Shock” combines the best of both worlds by effortlessly dissolving dainty cadence into riotous bass mayhem. Saturated with his hallmark of apocalyptic horns and Zomboy’s crisp distorted drums, NGHTMRE’s newest single is sure to envelop listeners in pure pandemonium.

“I don’t do many collabs. But when I do it’s always something special. When NGHTMRE approached me with this amazing topline from the super talented Georgia Ku, it was a no-brainer to jump on the track! What a great way to celebrate Gud Vibrations 100th release.” – Zomboy

