The French Government is shutting down Tomorrowland Winter due to the coronavirus scare.





The music festival, which attracts dance music fans from all over the globe, just released a statement:

In the beginning of February the build-up of Tomorrowland Winter 2020 in Alpe d’Huez started. Today, it is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that the French Government has decided to cancel this year’s edition (March 14 -21). Since Saturday we were in close contact with the French Government about the impact of the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus) and we finally received their official decision.

The French Government is taking drastic measures regarding the COVID-19 virus in France. Therefore they are enforcing the cancellation of large events, bringing together people from different nationalities on closed festival grounds and event locations.

Tomorrowland Winter was scheduled to kick off next weekend. Hopeful attendees will be contacted personally later today via e-mail and within their official Tomorrowland Account regarding next steps.

This news comes on the heels of another major cancellation with Ultra Music Festival 2020 earlier today.

Read the festival’s full statement below.

Tomorrowland Winter 2020 Canceled

Photo via Fille Roelants for Tomorrowland Winter