Ultra Music Festival in Miami has officially been cancelled.





After meeting with Miami city officials earlier today amid the coronavirus outbreak, the festival has made the decision to cancel its 2020 flagship event. This will be the first time since the festival’s inception in 1999 that it will not go on as planned.

According to the Miami Herald, “City officials have yet to announce details of the change because attorneys are ironing out the legal issues tied to the decision, including the length of the delay, sources said.”

Last year the festival was forced to Virginia Key after Miami officials voted against renewing Ultra’s contract at Bayfront Park. Ultra was voted back this year, to the delight of tens of thousands of fans. The lineup included many of the festival’s heaviest hitters, with the exception of Tiësto who wasn’t on the lineup for the first time since 2006. Subtronics, Kayzo, Fisher, Charlotte de Witte, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, and more were all scheduled to perform.

via Miami Herald | Photo via Rukes.com