Slushii, No Mana, & More Go Live For Insomniac’s Halloween Virtual Rave

Halloween is here early with Escape Virtual Rave-A-Thon, thanks to Insomniac. For the fifth weekend in a row, the events promoter has invited artists to their headquarters in Los Angeles to entertain us and play some truncated sets, with us in the comfort (and safety) of our own homes.





Last night, Yultron, Kendoll, BONNIE X CLYDE, Gravedgr, and more graced the decks to bring a wide variety of sounds and styles to our live streams. Tonight at 8pm, we get sets from Slushii, No Mana, Tsuruda, Two Friends, Duke Dumont, Cut Snake, and Dillon Nathaniel.

Check out the stream below!

8:00pm-8:30pm – Dillon Nathaniel

8.30pm-9:00pm – Cut Snake

9:00pm-9:30pm – No Mana

9:30pm-10:00pm – Two Friends

10:00pm-10:30pm – Tsuruda

10:30pm-11:00pm – Slushii

11:00pm-11:55pm – Duke Dumont

*Times in PT

Original Photo by Keiki-Lani Knudsen for Insomniac Events