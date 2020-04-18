For the fifth week in a row, Insomniac brought artists to their headquarters in Los Angeles for a virtual rave-a-thon. This weekend, the theme is their epic Halloween festival: Escape.





Last night, Yultron, Kendoll, BONNIE X CLYDE, Gravedgr, and more graced the decks to bring a wide variety of sounds and styles to our live streams. Also we one hundred percent stan Yultron showing up in his mom’s dress.

Check out all the sets from last night below, and return tonight at 8pm for sets from Slushii, No Mana, Tsuruda, Two Friends, Duke Dumont, Cut Snake, and Dillon Nathaniel.