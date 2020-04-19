Steve Aoki is staying positive and focused during quarantine — and you can, too!





In a recent interview with Tomorrowland, the superstar DJ/producer got real about what it takes to keep on track during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Whether you’re an artist, in virtually any other profession, or just want to better yourself — he has some sound advice.

Aoki shared:

One of the most important things is to start your day off with a plan. Don’t just stumble into it, prepare a schedule. The more you contemplate what you want to do the next day, the more fulfilling your days will be. You’ll then see that in hindsight, the quarantine turned out to be a good thing.

