Saturday evening saw millions of people from across the globe participate in a special streamed performance by David Guetta to raise money in relief of COVID-19, in conjunction with Downtown Miami Development Authority. As well as covering the production costs for the show, David Guetta pledged to match every dollar donated during the show, bringing the total money raised to $700,000 so far. $613,000 was raised by the end of David’s show however the donations continued to roll in overnight and it’s still possible to donate via davidguetta.com/ donate.





Donations will go directly to the World Health Organization, Feeding South Florida, Feeding America, and the French Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris.

On Facebook alone, the live performance accumulated 8.5 million views, while 1.2 million people watched on YouTube, 1.1 million via Twitter, 650 thousand on Twitch, 1 million on Huya and many more via Instagram Live.

Speaking on the event, David Guetta says, “I’m still buzzing from what was an incredible night shared with many. Thank you to everyone who joined and to those who were able to donate. Although this is a very unusual time, it was magical to connect with you all through music last night. Most importantly, we’ve raised money that will help those who need it most.”

David Guetta – United at Home

Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for The Media Nanny