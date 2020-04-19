The music industry is heartbroken to learn we’ve lost another great — Ebow Enyan “Metropolis” Graham of Foreign Beggars.





The founding member and legendary MC was best known for his work with the group from 2002 on. Over the years, Foreign Beggars’ unique blend of genres — hip hop, grime and dubstep — has made a lasting impact on the music scene, and there’s no doubt his legacy will live on.

Today, Skream, Kill the Noise, Funtcase, Eprom, Thys of Noisia, Andy C and more are paying their respects as the news makes its ripple effect on our community.

A GoFundMe page set up for his family states: “In his recent years, he had been on a spiritual journey and had really been exploring his relationship with existence and the universe, only last week he was in a very serene and happy place with his life, family and artistic vision. Some of the last words we heard him say were ‘The only way humanity will heal is when it understands that we are all Gaia and truly understand we are all one.'”

RIP.

Lost a proper real one….. Fucking gutted — Oliver Jones (@I_Skream) April 19, 2020

made music way ahead of the curve, inspired us all, Rest in peace Ebow. this is truly Legendary shit, this track is almost 10 years old sounds like it was made yesterday, you will be missed but never forgotten cc https://t.co/X58auMjpgl @ForeignBeggars @Noisia_nl — ЖTИ (@killthenoise) April 19, 2020

Holy shit I am totally gobsmacked Ebow from Foreign Beggars has passed away!!! That guy was a huuuuuge talent man and what a super nice guy too. Was a total honour writing and releasing a track with you dude. RIP 🙏🏻❤️ — FuntCase | DPMO (@FuntCaseUK) April 19, 2020

Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Ebow Graham of @ForeignBeggars . What a humble, gracious, intelligent, and creative man. Thank you for your light, Ebow. A fund has been set up to benefit his son: https://t.co/3tLqfpYxpt pic.twitter.com/0lnSHyOeED — Eprom — (@eprombeats) April 19, 2020

rest in peace ebow 🖤 https://t.co/0yj9qPKejc — G JONES (@gjonesbass) April 19, 2020

Auckland, late December 2019. The last picture of my brother Ebow. Fuck I'm gonna miss you E, you beautiful man 💔 Please head over to https://t.co/dxGIsjK6rC to support the fund his closest friends set up for his son. pic.twitter.com/9RmWGbK1UO — Thys (@ThysMusic) April 19, 2020

Very sad news today!

R.I.P Ebow Graham

You were an amazing human!

Sending love to his friends and family

🖤🖤🖤 — UZ (@BallTrapMusic) April 19, 2020

Just heard the news about ebow. I’m still in shock. Idk what else to say rn except my thoughts are with his family and pav — Mat Zo (@Mat_Zo) April 19, 2020

Heartbreaking to hear of Ebow from @ForeignBeggars passing💔

Such a kind, gentle soul. Last time I saw him at @YUAFOfficial event he was helping kids get on track with their lives.

A just giving page has been set up by his crew to help his own son here – https://t.co/RYkY7qSXSR — Andy C (@ANDYC_ram) April 19, 2020

Rip Ebow💔 a true legend — Mija (@hi_mija) April 19, 2020

A legitimate legend has been lost today – the whole dubstep scene needs to stand up for the man Ebow from @ForeignBeggars These two set the stage for so many insane hits over the years. Show them the respect they deserve today! https://t.co/de4a6ACB4v — Midnight Tyrannosaurus (@Midnightasaurus) April 19, 2020

RIP Ebow @ForeignBeggars – i can’t believe it 😢 — dirtyphonics (@DIRTYPHONICS) April 19, 2020

Rest in peace Ebow @ForeignBeggars. Thanks for everything 🖤 — Never Say Die Records (@neversaydie) April 19, 2020