The music industry is heartbroken to learn we’ve lost another great — Ebow Enyan “Metropolis” Graham of Foreign Beggars.


The founding member and legendary MC was best known for his work with the group from 2002 on. Over the years, Foreign Beggars’ unique blend of genres — hip hop, grime and dubstep — has made a lasting impact on the music scene, and there’s no doubt his legacy will live on.

Today, Skream, Kill the NoiseFuntcaseEprom, Thys of Noisia, Andy C and more are paying their respects as the news makes its ripple effect on our community.

A GoFundMe page set up for his family states: “In his recent years, he had been on a spiritual journey and had really been exploring his relationship with existence and the universe, only last week he was in a very serene and happy place with his life, family and artistic vision. Some of the last words we heard him say were ‘The only way humanity will heal is when it understands that we are all Gaia and truly understand we are all one.'”

RIP.