Elon Musk is working on a way to stream music directly to your brain.

The boss of SpaceX and Tesla has directed his focus to Neuralink, an innovative brain chip system. According to Elon, the technology could “could help control hormone levels,” which could provide “enhanced abilities and reasoning and anxiety relief.”

He claims Neuralink could help those with brain diseases, including Parkinson’s. The main goal, however, is to help humans to compete with advanced artificial intelligence, per a report from LADbible.

Following a thread of tweets, computer scientist Austin Howard chimed in — “can we listen to music directly from our [Neuralink brain] chips?” Elon replied with a simple, “Yes.”

These revolutionary ideas are in the beginning stages, but the Neuralink technology does sound extraordinary. Trials are reportedly already in the process with more info to come August 28th.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2020

Solving high-volume, high-reliability, low-cost production problems is especially valued — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2020

This would solve a lot of brain/spine injuries & is ultimately essential for AI symbiosis — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2020

Source: LADbible | Photo via Wikimedia Commons