Tomorrowland Around The World is going down this weekend, with over 60 artists including Armin Van Buuren, Steve Aoki, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Martin Garrix, Tiësto (and his new alias VER:WEST), Katy Perry, and more. The cost to access the live stream event is only €20 for the full weekend, or just €12.50 if you just want to tune in for a single day.

However, many venues across the world are offering something more tangible with in-person events streaming the event plus professional sound systems, lights, and more. While the prices for these events are far, far more than what you would be paying for just the stream on your own — the Dubai event, for instance, charges a table of 6 for $653 or $108 per person — what you’re paying for is really the in-person experience. (The NJ event is comparatively only $60 per person in a car of 5 for GA.)

See the full list of Around the World events around the world below:

Club Entredosaguas in Peñíscola (Castellón), Spain

Beach bar – Limassol, Cyprus.

Durbuy, Belgium – Green Fields :https://www.durbuygreenfields.com/

Roeselare, Belgium – In Your Loge Events

Antwerp, Belgium – The Villa

Willebroek, Belgium – Carré

Niel, Belgium – Café t’ Sportifke

Dubai

USA, drive-n Williamsburg (NJ) :https://tomorrowlanddrivein.com/

Mexico, Mexico City Drive-in and Monterrey Fashion Mall

Brazil , Drive-in in Sao Paolo

Find out more about Around The World here.

Photo courtesy of Tomorrowland