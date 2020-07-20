Rezz generally only releases a handful of tracks a year outside of EPs or albums, so that she’s only released two songs in 2020, especially during a pandemic, isn’t entirely noteworthy. Nonetheless, we’re still excited whenever a teaser of new music comes out.

It’s been a little over three months since her last release, “Someone Else” with Grabbitz, but she posted a new teaser of some unreleased music on her Instagram story earlier today. Featuring a yet-unnamed vocalist and some truly maniacal production, this is easily one of Rezz’s most aggressive tracks to date.

There’s no telling when this is coming out, but if Rezz is teasing it on Instagram, it’s most likely fully mastered and ready for release. So keep an eye out for this ID soon, check it out below.

Photo via Rukes.com