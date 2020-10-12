Kaskade is heading out on his Road Trip tour for a 7-date run of drive-in shows.

The world renowned DJ/producer hopes to give fans something to look forward during quarantine — and the new outdoor drive-in concept seems to work best for social distancing through the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Kaskade is set to hit up four California hot spots — Anaheim over Halloween weekend, and then Pleasanton, Ventura, and Del Mar in November.

Kaskade explains:

I’m not unique in feeling restless and the need to get out has become more than an itch, it’s full-on. So knowing that I have a lot of West Coast massive fans feeling the same way, I’ve decided to move the party from our living rooms to the drive-in. It’s safe, and it’ll give us all a way to get up and get down from the safety of our cars. Things aren’t “normal” yet and this is a new experience, but I’m not mad at that. I’m looking forward to playing music and seeing those faces, whether there is a windshield between us or not. It’s still a connection and that’s what I’m here for.

RSVP to get early access to Road Trip tickets here.

Kaskade – Road Trip

Photo via Rukes.com