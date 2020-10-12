Eric Prydz reveals the date for one of his most highly coveted productions in recent years — and marks the return of his primary alias with his first official release, aside from mixes and edits, since 2016.

“Nopus” delivers on every level with its theatrical build and release. The grand, euphoric production has all the makings of a masterpiece with whirling synths and melodics, bright, twinkling arps and, overall, the kind of upbeat energy we need in 2020.

Similarly to Prydz’s iconic 2015 release “Opus,” which paved way for his debut Opus album, the “Nopus” ID tends to play toward the end of his performances. Here’s a prime example, during this epic finale at EDC Las Vegas 2016 (watch).

Anyways, we almost forgot to mention — “Nopus” drops in its final form on October 23rd. He’s even running with the name fans gave it.

Listen to the instant classic below and get ready!

Eric Prydz – Nopus – Coming 10/23