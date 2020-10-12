HARD Summer Music Festival is back July 31 & Aug. 1, 2021 as the Southern California summer staple makes its debut at NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, CA, a favorite venue of Insomniac. With heat always a concern for HARD events in the dead of summer, festivalgoers will revel in a new expansive layout that will provide plenty of shade while utilizing the venue’s main festival grounds in addition to its racetrack. Presale tickets for next year’s event go on sale Thursday, Oct. 15 at noon PT at hardsummer.frontgatetickets.com.

HARD Summer, one of our favorite annual events despite its recurring troubles, will return with five outdoor stages, including the HARD Stage, which will feature top acts in electronic music and hip-hop. The 2021 lineup will be announced soon. To keep attendees, cool during the weekend, there will be free water stations, shade structures, and misters located throughout the festival. Fans who opt for the VIP package will enjoy additional dedicated shade areas and the return of the fan-favorite HARD Splash Pool from the Fontana Race Track location, complete with floaties. Also included for VIPs are signature food and cocktails available for purchase at cash bars, dedicated bathrooms, expedited festival entrance, special dance areas at each stage, and more.

Lowest price presale GA and VIP passes go on sale Thursday, Oct. 15 at noon at hardsummer.frontgatetickets.com for a $9.95 deposit. HARD Summer is an 18+ festival and VIP festivalgoers must be 21 or over. Earlier this year, HARD Summer organizers thanked loyal fans who held onto their 2020 passes by upgrading them for 2021. Fans who purchased GA tickets for 2020 were automatically upgraded to VIP for 2021, and 2020 VIP passholders will receive an additional VIP pass for 2021.

Photo via Doug Van Sant / Alive Coverage for Insomniac Events