Much like during the pandemic when many artists were being outed for sexual assault, this week has seen many more come to light following the accusation of Mize.

Yesterday, the Atlanta-based producer released a lengthy statement addressing not only the initial accusation that began this reckoning, but also responding to an old Reddit post accusing him of giving another woman a black eye. He also provided “evidence” supporting his side.

In the hours since, more stories of sexual assault from various DJs have come to light, including Blunts & Blondes, Vibe Emissions, and Dalek One.

In regards to the allegations made against me: pic.twitter.com/HRdqmunMUG — BLUNTS & BLONDES ➡️ STORY OF A STONER TOUR (@bluntsnblondes) October 19, 2022

TDLR; This is my story about being molested by Vibe Emissions. pic.twitter.com/hCxajzjQhH — Parys Simms (@parysimms23) October 19, 2022

Dalek One is not a safe man to be around. My dms are open to anyone who has been affected by him or anyone else, you are not alone. pic.twitter.com/M0sCM75vbM — kiana 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@marijkiana) October 20, 2022

Other accusations have also come out surrounding Wa$ted Presents in Southern California, Angelic Roots, SOMA Entertainment, and others.

In the days, weeks, months, or years after experiencing sexual assault, it can be extremely difficult to come to terms with what happened or to even realize what was experienced was sexual assault.

Various reasons can prevent someone from immediately reporting the incident to authorities. According to statistics provided by Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), of the sexual violence crimes not reported to police from 2005-2010, the victim gave the following reasons for not reporting:

20% feared retaliation

13% believed the police would not do anything to help

13% believed it was a personal matter

8% reported to a different official

8% believed it was not important enough to report

7% did not want to get the perpetrator in trouble

2% believed the police could not do anything to help

30% gave another reason, or did not cite one reason

Out of every 1,000 sexual assaults, only about 31% are ever reported to police and only about 16% of those ever lead to arrest. When you add a power dynamic to the mix, as in the case of a performing DJ/producer and a fan or staff worker, the number of reported cases appears even lower.

When women are able to stand together regarding their experiences, it empowers others to tell their own stories. But the onus should not be solely on women to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions. Men and those in their friend groups must also make an effort to tell their peers what they’re doing is wrong, and to call out problematic actions if they see them.

If you need to speak to someone about your own experience, the National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-656-4673. You can also speak with a representative online.