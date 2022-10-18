Mize, a semi-popular dubstep DJ/producer, is currently being read his rights by past contemporaries and fans after @emdelhoops on Twitter came out with accusations of sexual assault against him. Her caption and statement alleges that Mize initiated a cease and desist against her prior to her revealing her story.

“Towards the end of the night everyone was going to bed and I was falling asleep alone on the couch. Ian [Mize] had gone upstairs but came back down to invite me upstairs with him and his friend. […] I decided to pass out in the bed with them platonic and as friends just to cuddle. I had also seen him earlier in the night with another woman so I never thought he had any intentions other than to hang out.

She continued, “But once I started falling asleep Ian kept moving my hand to touch his dick and I would move it away and this kept happening. The next day I confronted him via text about what the fuck was going on that night and he just played it off and said he was confused.”

@emdelhoops was inspired to come out with her encounter after she received a cease and desist to “quiet anything I had to say before I had a chance to speak on my experience.”

I’m absolutely over it and a C&D will not keep me quiet. pic.twitter.com/YsH9qa0Ufm — baja baby (@emdelhoops) October 18, 2022

Within an hour of the story coming out, GRiZ removed Mize from the lineup of Another World, saying, “Won’t tolerate sexual abuse allegations. Blindsided by the news. My heart goes out to the victims, who never deserved to be treated that way.”

Additionally, within the same time frame, Space Wizard initiated the removal of his collaborations with Mize with any remaining royalties being donated to Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN).

Took mize off of another world. Won’t tolerate sexual abuse allegations. Blindsided by the news. My heart goes out to the victims, who never deserved to be treated that way. — GRiZ (@Griz) October 18, 2022

my two collaborations with mize have been removed any remaining royalties will be donated to rainn i do not stand for sexual assault — space wizard – tickets for tour on sale now 🙂 (@space__wizard) October 18, 2022

Peekaboo and Mersiv shared their own thoughts about the situation early this morning, as well.

very disgusted right now from this news right now. it's extremely gross and horrific to see this come to light. — PEEKABOO (@peekaboobeats) October 18, 2022

There’s no excuse for sexual assault. I’m blown away bc I toured with this dude and didn’t see it coming. It’s not fucking hard to not be a creep and be respectful!! That behavior is disgusting.. To those affected by Mize’s actions I see you and I hear you ❤️ — Mersiv (@mersivsound) October 18, 2022

In addition to the recount from @emdelhoops, a Reddit post from August 2021 is reappearing, telling of a similar situation in which Mize allegedly became near- or blackout drunk and assaulted a woman he was in the process of sexually assaulting, giving her a black eye before passing out himself.

Another horrifying story about Mize – Charlotte, NC in August 2021

– the DJ who raped her was the headliner

– performing there again for New Years Good riddance pic.twitter.com/OzAmYy38bU — Rude Reed (@Rude_Reed) October 18, 2022

If you need to speak to someone about your own experience, the National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-656-4673. You can also speak with a representative online.

