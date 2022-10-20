Without exaggeration, Noisia are one of the best to ever do it. With two decades of experience performing and producing around the world, and providing inspiration to innumerable other producers, their absence will be painfully felt.

After announcing their imminent dissolution in 2019, plans for a farewell tour were delayed by the pandemic. However, they’ve finally come to the end of the road, playing an epic 2-hour set at Lowlands in their home country of the Netherlands this past August.

Footage of the full set was just uploaded this week. Watch below.

Photo by Rutger Prins