BRANY Builds a Medieval Drum’n’Bass World on ‘River Over My Shoes’

What started as a throwaway joke on a genre tag has become a fully-formed sonic universe. BRANY, an underground producer who once tacked “medieval folk hyperpop” onto his tags as a punchline, now finds that bit spiraling into something he didn’t fully plan for. Hyperpop’s jagged textures started bleeding into his productions, knights and iron armor took over his visual identity, and now haunting medieval tonalities are working their way into the music itself. An unlikely companion for drum’n’bass that BRANY leans into rather than resists.

That world comes into sharp focus on his new single, ‘River Over My Shoes’. The track sits at the cinematic end of drum’n’bass, opening with orchestral swells that build slow tension before a drop rips through with jagged synth chords. Its verses stay reflective and fragile, almost held back, which makes the flood of the drop hit harder, a direct sonic mirror of the song’s central image: water rising around someone who simply won’t move.

At its core, BRANY’s sound runs on drum’n’bass and UK garage, but it rarely stays there. Orchestral weight, glitched-out hyperpop textures and a medieval melodic thread still finding its shape all pull the music somewhere stranger. That tension is the point: chivalric grandeur pressed up against club-ready pressure, centuries-old melody set loose over modern breaks. What started as a joke tucked into a genre tag has since hardened into a world BRANY is building with real intent.

‘River Over My Shoes’ is out now.

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