Sam Harris on Emotion, Authenticity and Finding Your Own Sound

Based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sam Harris brings more than 15 years of professional experience in the music industry to his work as a producer and electronic artist. With a bachelor’s degree in sound engineering, his approach to music sits at an interesting intersection between technical understanding and emotional expression.



Harris began his journey into music in his early teens, working with little more than a PC, production software and a MIDI keyboard. What started as countless hours spent experimenting after school eventually developed into a deeper exploration of electronic music and a career built around sound, feeling and storytelling.



Describing his music simply as “Deep House with strong emotions,” Harris is less interested in fitting neatly into a genre than he is in creating music that communicates something genuine. His latest release, ‘With U,’ explores connection, vulnerability and the feeling of finding someone who makes life feel a little lighter.



With new collaborations, upcoming releases and projects with larger labels already in motion, Harris is entering an exciting phase of his journey. We caught up with him to discuss his creative identity, the inspiration behind ‘With U’, AI, the importance of authenticity, and where his music is heading next.





Many artists today move across and blend genres rather than fitting neatly into a single category. How would you personally define or label your sound, and what genres, subgenres, or underground scenes have most influenced and shaped your evolution as an artist?



I would describe my sound as Deep House with strong emotions.



How did the environment you grew up in shape you as an artist, and in what ways does it still influence your creative identity today?



The environment I grew up in shaped me as an artist by teaching me to pay attention to people, places, emotions and the small details that often go unnoticed.



My surroundings gave me a particular way of seeing the world, and many of the experiences, sounds, stories and relationships I encountered growing up became part of my creative vocabulary.



I think that influence is still present in my work today, even when it isn’t immediately obvious. It shows up in the subjects I’m drawn to, the emotions I explore, and the way I think about identity and belonging.



As I’ve grown, I’ve learned to reinterpret those early influences rather than simply reproduce them. My creative identity is therefore a combination of where I come from and everything I’ve experienced since. My roots remain an important foundation, but they continue to evolve as I do.



Can you share a brief, compelling narrative or inspiration behind your new release?



“With U” is about the feeling of finding someone who makes everything feel a little lighter.



I wanted the song to capture that sense of connection, the moments when you don’t need to say much because simply being together feels enough.



The inspiration came from those honest, unguarded emotions that can be difficult to put into words. ‘With U’ is my way of turning that feeling into sound: intimate, vulnerable and ultimately hopeful.



It’s a reminder that sometimes the most meaningful part of the journey isn’t where you’re going, but who you’re with.



Do you prefer producing music in a studio setting, or are you more comfortable creating on the road or during touring?



Studio at night.



Have you performed at any major music festivals or large-scale venues? If so, which one would you consider the most significant milestone in your career so far?



I haven’t performed at any major music festivals or large-scale venues yet, but that’s definitely something I’m working toward.



I see it as one of the next major milestones in my career, and I’m excited for the opportunities that are coming. For now, I’m focused on continuing to release music, grow my audience and build the kind of connection with listeners that will make those future stages even more meaningful.



What role does rebellion or counterculture play in your music?



Rebellion and counterculture are definitely part of my artistic identity, but for me, rebellion is less about being provocative for the sake of it and more about staying true to my own vision. I don’t want to create music simply because it fits a trend or a commercial formula. I want the freedom to experiment, take risks and express emotions in a way that feels authentic to me.



I think there’s something powerful about creating without worrying too much about expectations. My music is a space where I can question rules, explore different sounds and follow my instincts. That freedom to do things my own way is what makes the music feel honest, and that, to me, is the real spirit of counterculture.



How would you evaluate the current state of the global EDM scene in terms of its overall health and creative direction?



I’d say the global EDM scene is in a strong period of creative growth, while also facing some challenges. There’s a huge amount of new talent emerging, and artists are pushing boundaries by blending different genres, experimenting with production and finding new ways to connect with audiences.



At the same time, there can be pressure to follow trends and create music that fits what is commercially successful. I think the most exciting part of the scene is seeing artists move beyond those expectations and develop their own sound.



Overall, I’d position EDM closer to strong creative growth than emerging challenges. There’s a lot of energy, innovation and opportunity in the scene right now, and I’m excited to be part of the next generation contributing to that evolution.



Do you see AI as a threat to musicians, a helpful collaborator, or something else?



I’m not really a fan of AI when it comes to music. I’ve experimented with it in the past, mainly for vocals, because working with professional singers can sometimes be too expensive, especially as an independent artist. For me, it was more of a practical solution than a creative preference.



I still believe the human element is what makes music truly special. Real voices, real emotions and real experiences bring something that technology can’t fully replace. As I move forward, I want to focus more on developing my own sound and working with real artists whenever possible.

I’m not against technology evolving, but I don’t want AI to take away the human connection that makes music meaningful.



What’s one piece of advice you would offer to an aspiring DJ or producer looking to break into the music scene today?



My biggest advice would be: don’t try to sound like everyone else. The music scene is crowded, so developing your own sound and identity is more important than chasing every trend.



Keep producing, keep experimenting and don’t be afraid to release music even if you feel it isn’t perfect. You learn by doing. Also, be patient, building a career takes time, and there will be moments when things move slowly.

Stay consistent, believe in your sound and keep creating because you love it. The right opportunities will come when you’re ready for them.





What is the official title of your latest or upcoming single, EP, or album?



“With U” released 28 August 2026.



Looking ahead, what excites you most about the next phase of your artistic journey, both creatively and personally?



What excites me most is simply knowing that there’s still so much ahead of me. Creatively, I’m looking forward to exploring new sounds, developing my style further, and releasing music that feels more and more like my own identity. I also want to keep experimenting and not put myself into one box.



Personally, I’m excited about the opportunities that are coming, especially performing on bigger stages and connecting with more people through my music. I’m still at the beginning of the journey, so there’s a lot to discover, and that uncertainty is actually what makes it exciting.



I just want to keep growing, stay true to myself, and see where the music takes me.



Are there any upcoming festivals, tours, collaborations, headline shows, or major projects listeners should keep an eye out for over the coming months?



There’s a lot coming up over the next few months. I have several new releases in the pipeline, including music I’ve been working on with my best friend, NATHAN, who is a talented UK Garage artist. It’s been really exciting to create together and combine our different ideas and sounds.



I’m also working on some projects with bigger labels, which is a huge step for me and something I’m really proud of. I can’t reveal all the details just yet, but there’s definitely a lot to look forward to.



I’m excited to share the new music, collaborations, and everything else that’s coming next.

Listen to Sam Harris on PLAYY. Music



Listen to the exclusive mix with Sam Harris HERE!

