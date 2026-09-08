Steve Aoki Wraps Europe Run: Inside a Summer Built Around 30 Years of Dim Mak

Steve Aoki has closed out his 2026 European run, marking the end of a stretch that saw the Dim Mak founder tie together stadium-scale festivals, club residencies and beach parties across the continent, all under the banner of his label’s 30th anniversary. “So many unforgettable memories in cities that I’ll carry with me forever,” Aoki wrote on Instagram, thanking fans who “brought the energy” across the tour.

The European leg slotted into a much bigger 2026 picture for Aoki, who kicked off the Dim Mak 30 Tour on February 28 to mark three decades since launching the label out of his UC Santa Barbara dorm room in 1996. While the North American side of that run hit cities like Dallas, Seattle and San Francisco with support from names including Jessica Audiffred, Timmy Trumpet and Nostalgix, the European chapter carried its own weight: mainstage sets at Tomorrowland in Boom and Parookaville in Weeze, a run of Opium Barcelona club dates, and a recurring Wednesday-night guest slot at Ushuaïa Ibiza as part of Tomorrowland’s “Planaxis” residency alongside Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike a bill that also rotated in Afrojack, Timmy Trumpet, Oliver Heldens and Alok across the season.

Beyond the shows themselves, the tour kept its charitable throughline intact, a dollar from every ticket sold went toward The Aoki Foundation’s brain science research, a cause Aoki has folded into his touring model for years. Between the cake-flinging chaos he’s built his live reputation on and the sheer geographic spread of the run, the European leg landed as one more marker in a 2026 calendar that’s kept Aoki moving across North America, Europe and Asia almost without pause.

With the European dates now behind him, Aoki’s 2026 schedule doesn’t slow down, his calendar continues rolling through Las Vegas residency dates and further North American stops as the Dim Mak 30 celebrations continue through the rest of the year.