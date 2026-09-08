Awakenings EXO Set to Touch Down in Bogotá This December

Awakenings is taking its EXO concept south, confirming a Bogotá stop for December 4, 2026 in what marks the Dutch techno institution’s first move into Colombia. The all-night event lands at Coliseo MedPlus and is set to run non-stop from 5PM to 5AM, though lineup and ticket details are still under wraps.

The move continues a pattern Awakenings has leaned into since taking EXO international. Rather than transplanting its Netherlands festival wholesale, the format has been built to flex around each new host city, a philosophy already tested at The Brooklyn Mirage during its 2025 U.S. debut. Bogotá becomes the latest proving ground for that approach, and closer to home, Awakenings is also gearing up for its now-annual ADE takeover at SugarFactory this October 21-25, with artist-led nights built around Drumcode, Joris Voorn, Adriatique and Prophecy.

The timing lines up neatly with a strong year for Colombian dance music. Bogotá’s Baum Festival just wrapped its 11th edition with a reported 50,000-plus attendees and a bill topped by Disclosure and Underworld, alongside sets from Nina Kraviz, Elderbrook, Mall Grab and Joseph Capriati. Against that backdrop, an Awakenings EXO date reads less like a gamble and more like the next logical step for a scene that’s already proven it can pull a crowd.

More details on the Bogotá lineup and ticketing are expected in the coming weeks.