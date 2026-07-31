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Matt Fax Returns To Colorize With Four-Track EP Innerframes
Unter Strøm Chase Instinct Over Structure On New Single ‘Fragment’ 
Eugene Luu Flips Flying Lotus' 'Mudhole' Into A Tech House Club Weapon

Unter Strøm Chase Instinct Over Structure On New Single ‘Fragment’ 

July 31, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Image Credit: Mora May Agency

Unter Strøm the project pairing John Kunkel (The New Division, John Grand) and Alex Gonzales (Matte Blvck) is back withFragmentvia Breathing Records, a third single that pushes the duo’s industrial-tinged, cinematic techno further into club territory. Where their first two releases were pieced together remotely, this one came from a single, unplanned writing session at Los Angeles’ Sound Factory, where Kunkel and Gonzales spent two days building the track from scratch with no outside deadlines shaping the outcome.

That process shows in the finished song. Instead of settling into a standard build-drop structure, Fragmentkeeps shifting, new sections keep surfacing just as the arrangement seems settled, giving the track a restless, evolving shape rather than a repeating one. It was initially meant to stay a live-only ID before the duo realised it had become one of their most defining pieces of music to date, a document of the moment their creative process shifted from long-distance idea-trading to something built entirely on instinct in the room together.

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The single arrives with heavyweight support behind it: Unter Strøm has already picked up spins from Above & Beyond, Armin van Buuren, Ferry Corsten and Markus Schulz, and Fragmentitself was mixed by Aaron Short (The Naked and Famous, So Below) and mastered by Mike Marsh, whose credits include Depeche Mode, Massive Attack, The Prodigy and The Chemical Brothers. Fans of Gesaffelstein, I Hate Models or Charlotte de Witte will find plenty to connect with here.

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July 31, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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