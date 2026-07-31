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What AI "Artists" Are Actually Earning and Why That's Becoming a Problem
Matt Fax Returns To Colorize With Four-Track EP Innerframes
Unter Strøm Chase Instinct Over Structure On New Single 'Fragment' 

Matt Fax Returns To Colorize With Four-Track EP Innerframes

July 31, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Matt Fax is set to return to Colorize with Innerframes, a four-track EP that finds the French producer leaning fully into the melodic precision he’s built his name on, due out July 31. Rather than leaning on one mood, the EP moves across a full emotional range. ‘Till You Let Go’ carries the most weight early on, ‘High On Life’ (with 88Birds) picks the energy back up, and ‘Oddity’ closes things out on a darker, club-ready note. What ties the four tracks together isn’t tempo or tone, but the same layered, detail-heavy production style Fax has become known for.

The upcoming release marks a notable return to Colorize for Fax, reconnecting with the label that helped shape his early melodic identity. Over a career that’s spanned Armada Music, Anjunabeats, Colorize and Enhanced, he’s built a reputation for pairing technical production chops with genuine songwriting instinct, picking up support along the way from acts like Above & Beyond and Armin van Buuren, plus airtime on BBC Radio 1.

Fax has been putting out music since he was a teenager, and his catalogue has grown to include two full albums, Contrast and Progressions, plus a compilation, X, that pulls together a decade’s worth of work. He’s also put his own spin on tracks from Armin van Buuren, Gryffin, Jason Ross, NERVO and Gareth Emery, and worked directly alongside BT — a range that’s kept him relevant across both the progressive and melodic sides of dance music.

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With Innerframes, Fax is set to add another confident entry to his Colorize output, one that reinforces the same musicality-meets-dancefloor balance that’s carried his career this far and points toward where his sound is headed next.

Pre-save the Four-Track EP Innerframes HERE

 

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July 31, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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