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Bonnaroo Will Sit Out 2027 as Storm-Battered Farm Grounds Get Time to Heal
Time Warp New York Unveils Ninth Edition Lineup

Time Warp New York Unveils Ninth Edition Lineup

August 25, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Time Warp is bringing its ninth New York installment back to Brooklyn, and the lineup leans hard into the techno pedigree the festival built its name on. More than 20 artists are set to play across two stages at Duggal Greenhouse and the Agger Building on November 20–21, headlined by scene veteran Sven Väth alongside Klangkuenstler and psy-techno force Indira Paganotto.

The bill also brings out Âme, Franky Rizardo and VTSS, plus two back-to-back sets worth circling: a DJ Tennis and Red Axes pairing, and a still-unannounced second b2b featuring Italian producer Adiel. It’s a lineup built to carry the festival’s laser-focused, industrial-leaning sound across a full weekend, staying true to the aesthetic that’s defined Time Warp’s German roots since it first crossed over to New York.

This year’s edition also marks a new chapter for the festival stateside. Presented in partnership with Insomniac, Time Warp New York lands just one week ahead of the franchise’s Los Angeles debut, which takes over Ace*Mission Studios November 27–28. Back-to-back coastal dates signal a clear push to expand Time Warp’s US footprint beyond its long-standing New York base.

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Tickets for the New York edition are on sale now.

August 25, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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