Los Padres Refusing To Stay In One Lane

Producers Carlos Perez-Villanueva and Gino Souto form Los Padres, a forward-thinking electronic duo bringing together diverse musical backgrounds and a genre-fluid approach to modern dance music.



Describing their sound as a global dance music, the duo blends Afro House, Tech House and Latin rhythms with the energy of the club and the emotional depth of a song. Their productions move between hypnotic grooves, cinematic breakdowns, festival-ready drops and detailed rhythmic arrangements, while their work as producers and remixers has seen them collaborate with artists, DJs and labels across the electronic music landscape.



Their individual backgrounds bring another dimension to the project. Carlos grew up in a Puerto Rican household surrounded by Latin music, hip-hop, reggae, pop and dance, while Gino’s musical foundation began with classical music and the cello, which he has played since the age of nine. Those contrasting influences have become an important part of the Los Padres identity, allowing the duo to bring together musical worlds that might not traditionally sit side by side.



In 2025, Los Padres signed with Maison Sonics / MSG, marking an important step in their evolution. Their growing relationship with the team, including collaborators Dawty and Preston, has opened the door to a new chapter for the duo, with their latest release ‘Miami’ showcasing the collaborative spirit behind their work.



The duo has also reached major stages, including EDC Orlando, while continuing to work behind the scenes as producers and ghost producers. For Los Padres, the focus remains firmly on the music itself – creating records with enough authenticity for underground spaces while carrying the emotional impact to connect with audiences on the world’s biggest stages.



We caught up with Los Padres to discuss their musical backgrounds, the inspiration behind ‘Miami’, their approach to production, the evolving electronic music scene, AI, and why aspiring producers should simply finish more music.





Many artists today move across and blend genres rather than fitting neatly into a single category. How would you personally define or label your sound, and what genres, subgenres, or underground scenes have most influenced and shaped your evolution as an artist?



Los Padres’ sound is global dance music. At its core, it’s a blend of Afro House, Tech House, and Latin rhythms, built with the energy of the club but the emotion of a song.



How did the environment you grew up in shape you as an artist, and in what ways does it still influence your creative identity today?



Carlos: Growing up in a Puerto Rican household with a father who has won multiple Grammys exposed me to a wide range of musical influences. Latin music was always around, but so were hip-hop, reggae, pop, and dance.



Gino: I grew up as a classical musician, playing cello since I was nice – and it’s something I’ve carried with me my whole life, through my studies and beyond. Bringing that into producing, and embracing the classical and Latin roots at its core, has really shaped the musician and producer I am today.



Can you share a brief, compelling narrative or inspiration behind your new release?



‘Miami’ is our most recent release, and honestly one of the more recent ones we’re proudest of. It was a true collaboration with all the incredible talent on our home team at Maison Sonics.



For our debut on the label, we wanted to do more than just deliver a new sound. Bringing in the mega talents of Dawty and Sophia Sugarman helped create the magic behind this record.



Do you prefer producing music in a studio setting, or are you more comfortable creating on the road or during touring?



The studio is where ideas become fully realized. That’s where we can experiment without limits and obsess over every detail.



Have you performed at any major music festivals or large-scale venues? If so, which one would you consider the most significant milestone in your career so far?



Yes. One of the biggest milestones in our career has been performing at EDC Orlando. Playing one of the world’s most recognized electronic music festivals was a defining moment for Los Padres.



Do you feel more connected to the energy of major festival stages or the raw intimacy of underground warehouse parties and DIY spaces, or do you find inspiration equally in both worlds?



Honestly, both. Underground spaces are where experimentation thrives and where electronic music has always evolved. Festival stages allow those same ideas to reach thousands of people at once.



We try to make records that feel authentic enough for an underground club while still having the emotional impact to work on a festival main stage.



What role does rebellion or counterculture play in your music?



For us, rebellion isn’t about breaking rules for the sake of it, it’s about refusing to stay in one lane. Coming from diverse backgrounds, we carry that into Afro House, Tech House, and Latin Tech House, blending worlds that “aren’t supposed to” sit together, and showing they can.



A lot of our growth as producers has also come through ghost production, where the work exists without our names attached. There’s something rebellious in that too, creating from pure craft rather than ego, and letting the music speak without needing credit behind it.



How would you evaluate the current state of the global EDM scene in terms of its overall health and creative direction?



Electronic music is in one of its healthiest and most diverse periods. Genres are blending more than ever.



Do you see AI as a threat to musicians, a helpful collaborator, or something else?



We see AI as another creative tool. It is not a replacement for artists. It can help speed up workflows, organize ideas, or inspire, but it can’t replace a human’s listening experiences.



What’s one piece of advice you would offer to an aspiring DJ or producer looking to break into the music scene today?



Finish more music. So many producers spend years chasing perfection instead of building a catalog.



What is the official title of your latest or upcoming single, EP, or album?



Right now, our next scheduled release is in October, but we’re finishing up some projects to release on our home label, Maison Sonics, even sooner.



Looking ahead, what excites you most about the next phase of your artistic journey, both creatively and personally?



We’re excited about continuing to blur the genre lines and create records that can resonate on a global scale.



Are there any upcoming festivals, tours, collaborations, headline shows, or major projects listeners should keep an eye out for over the coming months?



We definitely have some very exciting collaborations coming out before the end of the year that we are VERY excited about!!

Listen to Los Padres on PLAYY. Music



Listen to the exclusive mix with Los Padres HERE!



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