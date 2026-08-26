Inside the Darkness: Pretence on Outsider Roots and Staying True to the Underground

Sydney-born, Vancouver-based producer Pretence has spent a decade building a sound that refuses easy categorisation, and at 28, he’s arriving at a moment that feels like a genuine turning point. His journey began back in 2015, drawn in by the long build-ups and hook-heavy melodies of afterdark parties, before that early fascination pulled him steadily toward darker, more underground territory. In the years since, he’s worked to fuse percussion, synths and basslines into something distinctly his own: a hybrid sound built to unsettle as much as it moves the body.

That evolution hasn’t gone unnoticed. Pretence has already found favour among names like Rezz, Sara Landry, I Hate Models, Nitti, Martin Garrix, VAMPA, Morten, Drezo, Dr Fresch, AC Slater, Marten Horger, Matroda, Black Tiger Sex Machine and Odd Mob, a list that signals just how far his particular brand of darkness has travelled. With a new remix landing on Mau5trap, we caught up with Pretence to talk about growing up feeling like an outsider, producing from a kitchen table in Canada, his complicated relationship with festival stages versus warehouse parties, and why staying in your own lane still matters most.

Many artists today move across and blend genres rather than fitting neatly into a single category. How would you personally define or label your sound, and what genres, subgenres, or underground scenes have most influenced and shaped your evolution as an artist?

I’d describe my sound as dark electronic music that sits somewhere between house, electro, techno and industrial. I’ve never really wanted to be confined to one genre, though. A lot of what I make is driven more by atmosphere, energy and emotion than by a specific BPM or genre label.

Most of my biggest influences have come from the darker side of electronic music, particularly artists including Rezz, Daft Punk, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Boris Brejcha, Gesaffelstein, Deadmau5, Justice, ZHU and Golden Features. Over time, I’ve taken inspiration from all of those artists and tried to build something that feels distinctly like my own.

For me, the goal has always been to create music that feels dark, raw and a little unpredictable. I like taking familiar electronic elements and putting them together in ways that don’t necessarily fit into one box. That freedom to experiment is a big part of what keeps the project exciting for me.

How did the environment you grew up in shape you as an artist, and in what ways does it still influence your creative identity today?

Growing up, I often felt like I didn’t really fit in anywhere. I spent a lot of time feeling like an outsider in school, like I was never quite the person who belonged in the room. Looking back, I think that feeling had a much bigger impact on me as an artist than I realised at the time.

Music became the place where I could be completely myself. I remember working at Subway and using the money I made to buy Ministry of Sound CDs, just because I was so fascinated by electronic music and the worlds that existed within it. I didn’t know where that passion would take me, but it gave me something that felt like it was mine.

I think that’s still a huge part of Pretence today. The project came from wanting to create a world where I could feel like I belonged, even if I didn’t always feel that way growing up. The darker aesthetic, the music and the identity all come from that same place. In a way, Pretence is me taking the feeling of being an outsider and turning it into something I can be proud of, and showing people that they’re also not alone.

Can you share a brief, compelling narrative or inspiration behind this new release?

This release feels like a full-circle moment for me. I grew up discovering electronic music through artists and labels that completely changed the way I saw music, and I never imagined that one day I’d have an official release on a label like Mau5trap.

For this remix, I wanted to challenge myself creatively rather than take the obvious approach. The original song I chose from the album was actually one of the lighter, more melodic tracks, which made it really interesting to reinterpret. Instead of choosing a track that already fit naturally into my darker, underground sound, I wanted to take something outside of my usual world and give it a completely different identity. I stripped it back, pushed the darker elements forward and brought my own sound and energy into it.

Having this release come out through Mau5trap is especially meaningful because Deadmau5 and the label have been such an important part of my journey as a fan of electronic music. It feels like one of those moments where you can look back at where you started and realise just how far you’ve come.

Do you prefer producing music in a studio setting, or are you more comfortable creating on the road/during touring?

Ever since I moved to Canada, I haven’t had access to a studio! I literally just produce on my kitchen table on my laptop. That’s it! I can make music anywhere really, I don’t mind.

Sometimes I do find that changing my environment, like bringing my laptop to a cafe or something, can help with inspiration and getting new ideas.

Have you performed at any major music festivals or large-scale venues? If so, which one would you consider the most significant milestone in your career so far?

Yes! I’ve had the opportunity to perform at Shambhala Music Festival 2025 in British Columbia, Canada, as well as Summer of Sound Festival in Winnipeg, Manitoba. I also returned to Shambhala this year to play the official pre-party on the farm, which was an incredible experience.

Of all of these, my first performance at Shambhala in 2025 was by far the most significant milestone of my career. It was my first time playing at my dream festival, and the moment I walked off stage, I was overwhelmed with emotion and ended up crying. It was one of those moments where I could genuinely feel how far I had come, and it’s something I’ll never forget.

Do you feel more connected to the energy of major festival stages or the raw intimacy of underground warehouse parties and DIY spaces, or do you find inspiration equally in both worlds?

I love both for completely different reasons. There’s nothing quite like playing to a few thousand people and seeing an entire crowd react to your music at once. That energy is incredible and something I’ll never get used to.

At the same time, smaller venues have a much more intimate energy. Being close enough to see everyone’s faces, watching people smile, dance and completely lose themselves in the music feels incredibly personal. Seeing a room full of people going feral just a few metres away from you is a special kind of connection. I think being able to experience both sides is what makes performing so exciting for me.

But if I had to choose… warehouse parties are definitely my favourite, haha 😉

What role does rebellion or counterculture play in your music? Whether through challenging commercial norms, experimenting with sound, questioning societal expectations, or simply creating from a place of pure expression, how do these ideas shape your artistic identity?

For me, rebellion is about staying true to where my music comes from. I’ve never really been interested in chasing the mainstream or making music based on whatever trend is currently popular. My sound has always come from the underground, and I want to keep that connection to the underground at the heart of Pretence.

I’d rather build something that feels authentic to me, even if it takes longer to find an audience. I believe that if you stay true to yourself and keep creating from a genuine place, the right people will eventually find you. I think that mindset has shaped both my music and the identity I’ve built around Pretence.

How would you evaluate the current state of the global EDM scene in terms of its overall health and creative direction, and how would you position it within a broader spectrum ranging from emerging challenges to strong creative growth?

I think the EDM scene is in a healthy place overall, but there are definitely some challenges. I’ve noticed a lot of artists chasing popular sounds or trying to replicate a particular artist, especially within tech house, which can sometimes lead to a lack of originality. At the same time, there are so many talented artists out there staying in their own lane and pushing the scene forward creatively.

Content has also become a major part of being an artist… it can be exhausting and sometimes takes away from the creative process, but it’s also given independent artists a powerful way to reach audiences and build careers on their own terms. Overall, I’d place the scene closer to strong creative growth, with originality and staying true to yourself being more important than ever.

Do you see AI as a threat to musicians, a helpful collaborator, or something else? How do you plan to keep your music relevant as the industry changes rapidly because of these tools? By embracing AI, avoiding it, or taking a different approach?

I’m not really fussed about it. There are people out there who call themselves artists by simply typing in a prompt, but personally, I don’t see that as the same thing as being an artist. Sorry, lol.

I think the artists who have spent years learning their craft and developing their own sound will always shine through because there’s genuine heart, soul and personal expression behind the music. At the end of the day, music is about human connection, and I don’t think that’s something AI can replace.

What’s one piece of advice you would offer to an aspiring DJ or producer looking to break into the music scene today?

Don’t try to be someone else. It’s so easy to look at what’s working for other artists and think you need to make that kind of music or follow the same path to succeed. Stay true to yourself, develop your own sound and don’t be afraid to take the road less travelled.

It can take years to build something (for me, 10 years) and there will be plenty of moments where you question whether it’s working. Keep going, keep learning and keep putting yourself out there. The right people will find you. Most importantly, make music because you genuinely love doing it, not because you’re chasing what you think will make you successful.

What was the official title and release date of your latest single, EP, or album?

BlackGummy – Raise (Pretence Remix), out August 14 on MAU5TRAP! First time releasing with them. Absolutely stoked.

Looking ahead, what excites you most about the next phase of your artistic journey, both creatively and personally?

What excites me most is feeling like I’m only just getting started. Creatively, I’m excited to keep pushing my sound, experimenting with new ideas and seeing how far I can take the world I’ve built with Pretence. I don’t want to put myself in a box, and I’m excited to see where that takes me.

Personally, I’m really hoping to continue building my life and career in Canada, while eventually being able to tour across the U.S. and reach new audiences. Playing more festivals, travelling and continuing to connect with people through my music is something I’m really looking forward to. I’m excited to see where the music takes me and who I get to share that journey with along the way!

Are there any upcoming festivals, tours, collaborations, headline shows, or major projects listeners should keep an eye out for over the coming months?

There are definitely some exciting things in the works over the coming months. I can’t say too much just yet, but there are some releases, shows and opportunities on the horizon that I’m really excited about. I’ve been working towards some of these things for a long time, so I’m looking forward to being able to share more when the time comes!

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