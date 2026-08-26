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Inside the Darkness: Pretence on Outsider Roots and Staying True to the Underground
Halloween in the Desert: Boo Arizona 2026’s Lineup Is Finally Whole
Los Padres Refusing To Stay In One Lane

Halloween in the Desert: Boo Arizona 2026’s Lineup Is Finally Whole

August 26, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Insomniac has finished building out this year’s Boo Arizona, adding more than 25 acts to a bill that already featured The Chainsmokers, Zedd and Deorro. The Halloween-themed festival returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale for two nights on October 30 and 31, marking the event’s first Arizona run since 2019.

The new confirmations lean into genre variety rather than sticking to one lane. ACRAZE, Dombresky, James Hype, JSTJR, Seven Lions and Trym headline the fresh additions, pulling in everything from bass house and tech house to melodic bass and hard dance. James Hype continues an especially busy festival stretch, while Seven Lions brings the kind of dubstep-leaning, melodic crowd that’s become a regular fixture at Insomniac properties like EDC and Dreamstate.

The rest of the additions fill out a lineup with real depth beneath the headliners: 2DY4, AJA CRUZ, ALYSSA JOLEE, Capochino, Fieldz B2B Phion, Gravagerz, HEYZ, HVDES, JAY PRYOR, Kompany, LUGH!, Maddix, Marie Vaunt, PapaJay, Peekaboo, Samplifire, SIPPY, Virtual Riot and Zoe Gitter round things out, blending emerging names with established scene regulars. Insomniac’s Discovery Project will also send a winner to perform, keeping its track record of pushing up-and-coming producers onto major festival stages alive.

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Two-day GA and 21+ VIP tickets for Boo Arizona 2026 are on sale now.

August 26, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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