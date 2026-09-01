MARSTEREON: Creating Music That Brings Joy to Everyday Life

Based in Astana, Kazakhstan, MARSTEREON has built a distinctive place within the global electronic music landscape through a sound that balances melody, atmosphere and effortless rhythm. Working across deep house, tropical house and Afro House, his productions are designed to feel equally at home on the dancefloor, during a long drive, or simply playing in the background of everyday life.

With up to 900,000 monthly Spotify listeners and nearly 400 million streams worldwide, MARSTEREON has developed a substantial international audience. His catalogue includes collaborations with vocalists such as Nito-Onna, Jaime Deraz, HALUNA, Mayvee and Medusa, with his productions regularly bringing familiar melodies and emotional themes into fresh electronic settings.



His musical identity was shaped from an early age. Growing up in a family of musicians exposed him to everything from European classical music and local folklore to jazz, rock ‘n roll and international pop. That broad musical palette continues to influence the way he approaches production today, with an emphasis on melody, texture and the emotional response a track can create.



Rather than treating genre boundaries as limitations, MARSTEREON sees them as opportunities to experiment. His music takes inspiration from mainstream pop and radio just as much as electronic music, allowing him to create productions that are accessible without sacrificing musical depth.



We caught up with MARSTEREON to discuss his musical upbringing, the inspiration behind his latest mix, the changing electronic music landscape, AI, and his approach to creating music that simply makes people feel good.



Many artists today move across and blend genres rather than fitting neatly into a single category. How would you personally define or label your sound, and what genres, subgenres, or underground scenes have most influenced and shaped your evolution as an artist?



Radio has definitely been the biggest influence on my overall style, mostly mainstream pop, char-topping recaps, and all of that. But within that world, I’ve always gravitated toward the smoother, electronic side of dance music. If we’re talking specific genres, deep house and tropical house are really where my roots lie.



I’ve always loved music that strikes a balance: rich melody and depth paired with a steady dance beat and layered, dynamic percussion filling out the mix. It creates a sound that works just as well on a dance floor as it does in the background, whether you’re working, studying, going for a walk, or taking a drive.



How did the environment you grew up in shape you as an artist, and in what ways does it still influence your creative identity today?



Growing up in a musical family surrounded by musicians played a huge role in shaping who I am today. I was constantly immersed in a massive variety of styles, everything from European classical music and local folklore to jazz, rock ‘n roll, and pop from all over the world.



Honestly, with that kind of rich, diverse environment around me, becoming a musician felt almost inevitable.



Can you share a brief, compelling narrative or inspiration behind your new release?



This mix is, in a way, a record of where I’ve been lately. It has been brewing for a while, simply waiting for the right moment.



For any music lover, this collection makes for an easy, enjoyable listen: a selection of covers of familiar songs from various eras that lets you revisit old memories, coloring them with entirely new shades and emotions.



Do you prefer producing music in a studio setting, or are you more comfortable creating on the road or during touring?



I actually just got back from a two-month trip abroad with my family. It was meant to be a vacation, but I kept working and making music the entire time, it was a bit of a personal experiment for me.



Up until that trip, I had strictly worked out of my home studio. Experiencing that shift taught me how much a new environment can boost your inspiration, drive, and overall perspective.



So to answer the question: while working in a dedicated studio space is great, being able to create while traveling is just as amazing, and in some ways, maybe even better.



Have you performed at any major music festivals or large-scale venues? If so, which one would you consider the most significant milestone in your career so far?



I think the best is yet to come! 🙂



At this stage in my career, I focus primarily on streaming platforms, YouTube, and social media. My audience is growing steadily every day, so if the demand for a live appearance and face-to-face connection with fans arises, I’ll definitely be ready to step onto that stage.



Do you feel more connected to the energy of major festival stages or the raw intimacy of underground warehouse parties and DIY spaces, or do you find inspiration equally in both worlds?



Observing both worlds from the outside for now, I can definitely see the unique magic in each.



I actually think it’s essential for any artist to switch between different settings. Being able to connect with a massive festival crowd, where you can’t focus on just one face, requires a completely different energy than an intimate space, where you can read the room directly and shape the emotions of the people right in front of you.



What role does rebellion or counterculture play in your music?



Rebellion or counterculture isn’t really something you’d immediately spot in my genre. However, I love introducing subtle, unexpected elements into my tracks, though it’s often more of an insider game with myself or for fellow producers who can pick up on those technical nuances.



To the casual listener, it simply feels like a seamless, beautiful, and logical melody. For me, it’s mostly about a desire to tweak and reshape things that are already working just to see how they evolve.



If that subtle twist brings out a stronger, more positive emotion in me, I finalize it and let it go into production. At the end of the day, my sound is fundamentally warm and welcoming, so there’s no real need to push edgy statements, it’s all about creating good vibes!



How would you evaluate the current state of the global EDM scene in terms of its overall health and creative direction?



I really love how both the world and music are constantly changing. Older generations often make the mistake of criticizing the new guard without really looking beneath the surface of those changes, but I’m definitely the type of person who prefers “hanging out with the youth” and keeping an open mind.



Throughout my life, I’ve seen countless genres and subgenres emerge, evolve, adapt, or completely fade away after a brief flash of popularity. But that continuous shift is what keeps things exciting, it allows fresh sounds, trends, and production techniques from every corner of the globe to spread and redefine standards for both listeners and producers.



If you compare top film soundtracks from twenty years ago to those of today, you’ll probably appreciate both, but the massive evolution is undeniable. Those shifts didn’t happen overnight; they are the result of constant mixing, adding new elements, and stripping away old ones.



The same applies to pop and EDM today. You might hear subtle elements of a trend that dominated social media last winter, and even if the hype died down, its influence remains in the overall sound palette.



Because of that constant cross-pollination, I view the state of the scene with pure optimism, I really believe things are only going to get better.



Do you see AI as a threat to musicians, a helpful collaborator, or something else?



I’m always going to step up to defend the new stuff against the die-hard critics!



I think the rise and widespread adoption of AI in music was simply inevitable.



At first, it started out as a fun tool for social media content, which is still ongoing. But alongside that, people quickly realized they could try to turn a quick profit by generating and releasing full tracks at the click of a button.



Sure, the market is currently flooded with that kind of content, and those “creators” are already tripping over each other, clogging up platforms with generic, lifeless audio clips.



However, just like in any other industry, AI is becoming an incredible assistant for creators who actually know their craft. Tasks that used to be tedious and time-consuming, like building a subtle background texture or designing a smooth three-second transition, can now be done faster, with far more creative variation.



Or, instead of throwing away an unyielding instrumental track or hunting down a replacement sample, you can refine it to sound exactly how you originally envisioned it.



When a music producer uses AI as a tool to streamline their workflow and unlock new ideas, that’s where the real magic happens. Embracing it that way only pushes an artist to grow, both creatively and technically.



What’s one piece of advice you would offer to an aspiring DJ or producer looking to break into the music scene today?



To an aspiring producer or DJ, my biggest piece of advice would be to listen to as much as possible, across different genres, eras, countries, and cultures.



Think of it like being a painter: to create a masterpiece, you need to understand the full color palette, know how to mix different shades, see how light hits different subjects, and anticipate how viewers will experience the final piece. Music works the exact same way.



You need to be deeply familiar with a wide array of sounds, rhythms, and techniques so you can blend them naturally and intentionally.



When you’re first starting out, don’t put yourself in a box. Experiment freely and try making everything to see what you truly enjoy crafting and what comes to you naturally. That’s how you discover your authentic voice, or unlock a raw talent that was just waiting for the right moment to come alive.



What is the official title of your latest or upcoming single, EP, or album?



My next release, which will likely be out by the time people are reading this, is titled “MARSTEREON, Nito-Onna, Deep Mage – Moth To A Flame.”



It’s a Deep House cover of the iconic track by The Weeknd, built around a soft, melodic foundation and steady, danceable groove. It gives a fresh, atmospheric spin on a legendary melody.



The official release date is set for August 29, 2026, and the release is now listed on major streaming platforms.



Looking ahead, what excites you most about the next phase of your artistic journey, both creatively and personally?



I’m really loving the direction everything is taking right now. Creating music has become my life’s work, and I genuinely enjoy every single step of the process.



Looking ahead, I just want to keep that momentum going, consistently releasing tracks that bring joy to people’s lives, whatever they happen to be doing while listening.



Are there any upcoming festivals, tours, collaborations, headline shows, or major projects listeners should keep an eye out for over the coming months?



Every single collaboration I’ve done, and those I have lined up for the future, is deeply meaningful and important to me, so it’s hard to single out just one.



I would just say: keep an eye on my social media pages so you don’t miss any of the new releases. I drop music consistently, regularly, and often.



Enjoy the new tracks, and stay happy!

Listen to MARSTEREON on PLAYY. Music



Listen to the exclusive mix with MARSTEREON HERE!

