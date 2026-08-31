Vintage Culture Cancels Mykonos and Burning Man Dates, Citing Need to Rest

Vintage Culture is stepping back from the road. The Brazilian DJ and producer, born Lukas Ruiz, announced via Instagram Stories on Saturday, 29 August, that he would not be traveling to Mykonos or continuing on to Burning Man, choosing instead to take the week off to recover. The decision came after a punishing stretch that saw him play more than 25 shows across three continents in the span of a single month.

In his statement, Vintage Culture was candid about the toll the run had taken. He called the past month “incredible” and said he was grateful for every performance, but explained that his body was signaling it needed a break, and that listening to it was the responsible choice. Skipping Burning Man in particular carried weight: the Nevada desert festival has been part of his world for over a decade and is reportedly among his favourite events to play, making the decision to sit out this year’s edition, which runs from 30 August to 7 September, a difficult one.

The 33-year-old closed his message on a hopeful note, apologising to fans who had been looking forward to dancing with him in Mykonos and on the playa, and promising there would be other chances to do so soon. Vintage Culture has built his reputation as one of Brazil’s most internationally recognized electronic acts, known for high-profile remixes of tracks like ‘Blue Monday’ and ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ alongside his original productions, and for a relentless touring schedule that has made this pause notable in itself.