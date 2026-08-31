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WITH U: In The Moment, Everyday House Music
Swedish House Mafia Turn Ullevi Washout into a Free Homecoming Rave in Gothenburg
Vintage Culture Cancels Mykonos and Burning Man Dates, Citing Need to Rest

Swedish House Mafia Turn Ullevi Washout into a Free Homecoming Rave in Gothenburg

August 31, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

A stadium cancellation couldn’t stop Swedish House Mafia from giving their hometown a show. After severe thunderstorms forced the trio to scrap the first of their two sold-out Ullevi Stadium concerts on Friday, 28 August, Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello pivoted almost immediately, announcing a free open-air set at Götaplatsen in central Gothenburg for the following afternoon.

The Saturday show came together fast, with the group confirming a 1:30 PM slot at the square just hours after the storm forced Ullevi’s evacuation the night before. Thousands of fans packed the area around the city’s iconic Poseidon statue, waving Swedish flags and singing along as the trio tore through their biggest anthems in broad daylight, turning what had been a devastating wash-out into one of the summer’s most talked-about hometown moments.

The gesture underscored how much the group still values their roots, even mid-momentum on other fronts. Swedish House Mafia have been riding a busy stretch lately, from their collaboration with Lykke Li, ‘Happiness Is So Sad’, to their debut show at Ushuaïa Ibiza. The free Götaplatsen set didn’t replace the spectacle fans lost at Ullevi, but it gave them something arguably more memorable: a spontaneous, communal celebration in the city where Swedish House Mafia’s story began.

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August 31, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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