Burning Man Tightens Laser Safety Rules for 2026

Black Rock City’s laser-lit skyline isn’t going anywhere, but the rules governing it just got a lot more serious. Ahead of this year’s event, Burning Man organisers have introduced an expanded laser safety protocol covering the larger systems used by art installations, theme camps, and Mutant Vehicles, layering on new registration, inspection, and operating requirements. Handheld lasers remain off-limits, a restriction that’s actually been in place for years, despite some reports framing it as a fresh ban for 2026.

The real shift is in how much responsibility now falls on the people running bigger rigs. Every approved installation needs a certified Laser Safety Officer to oversee the system and train operators, and equipment must be registered before it even reaches the playa and inspected again once it’s there. Depending on the setup, operators may also need sign-off from the FDA and clearance from the FAA. Once a laser is live, active beam zones have to stay at least 10 feet from participants, crowd scanning is banned outright, and every installation needs a physical emergency stop within reach at all times. Operators are also required to stay sober while running equipment and to power down when conditions like dust storms, low-flying aircraft, or vehicles entering the area raise the risk.

Organisers point to rapidly evolving lighting technology as the driving force behind the update, noting that some newer high-powered LED fixtures can now produce beams intense enough to rival regulated laser systems. Rather than pulling those lights from the playa, Burning Man is asking operators to treat them with the same caution, respecting safety distances and keeping concentrated beams clear of crowds. It’s a pattern that runs through the whole update: this isn’t an attempt to strip Black Rock City of one of its most iconic visual signatures, but an effort to bring more professional-grade oversight to equipment that’s only gotten more powerful.

Enforcement will reportedly be zero tolerance, with organizers able to pull any equipment that doesn’t meet the new registration, inspection, or safety standards. For most attendees, the desert’s laser displays should look largely the same this year, the difference will be happening behind the scenes, in training and paperwork rather than in the beams overhead. Burning Man 2026 runs from 30 August through 7 September in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.