Raaban: No Boxes, No Boundaries

From bedroom producer to multi-platinum success, Grammy nomination and more than a billion streams and views, Swedish DJ and producer Raaban has spent more than 15 years building a career defined by one constant: refusing to stay in one place creatively.

Born Robbin Söderlund, Raaban began producing music in 2005, initially driven by little more than curiosity, experimentation and a genuine love for creating. That freedom to explore without rules has remained at the heart of his approach ever since, allowing him to move naturally between house, deep house, electronic, pop, dance and, more recently, Afro-inspired sounds.



His career took another major step in 2015 when he became the main producer of the successful duo Tungevaag & Raaban. After years of chart success, international performances and a catalogue that reached audiences around the world, Raaban began focusing on his solo career in 2020.



Today, his music has reached the No. 1 spot across the Nordic countries, while his performances have taken him from major European festivals to clubs across the globe. Yet despite those achievements, his creative philosophy remains surprisingly simple: make music that feels right.



That mindset is also shaping his next chapter. Inspired by years of travelling with his partner, Raaban is currently working on a new EP built around memories, places and experiences gathered along the way. At the same time, he is exploring new sounds and continuing to adapt to an industry where social media, streaming and AI are changing the way artists connect with audiences.



We caught up with Raaban to discuss his genre-fluid approach to music, his journey from bedroom producer to international artist, the changing EDM landscape, AI, and why genuine passion still matters more than fame.





Many artists today move across and blend genres rather than fitting neatly into a single category. How would you personally define or label your sound, and what genres, subgenres, or underground scenes have most influenced and shaped your evolution as an artist?



I’ve never really followed one specific style or sound. I’ve always made whatever feels good to me and what I believe will connect with the audience.



My music has always been a mix of different influences. Everything from house, deep house and electronic music to pop, dance and, more recently, Afro-inspired sounds. I don’t really think about genres when I’m creating. If something gives me the right feeling, that’s what matters.



How did the environment you grew up in shape you as an artist, and in what ways does it still influence your creative identity today?



I grew up in Sweden, and music became a big part of my life quite early. I started producing music in 2005, and in the beginning it was really just about experimenting, learning and having fun.



I didn’t have any rules for what I was supposed to make, and I think that mentality has stayed with me ever since.



My family was always very supportive of what I was doing as well. Having that support gave me the confidence to really believe in it and take music seriously. In 2007, I decided to leave school so I could focus completely on music.



Can you share a brief, compelling narrative or inspiration behind your new release?



My upcoming EP is inspired by the trips I’ve taken with my partner over the past few years.



We’ve travelled to a lot of different places together, and many of those experiences, memories and feelings have naturally found their way into my music.



Do you prefer producing music in a studio setting, or are you more comfortable creating on the road or during touring?



I really enjoy both.



When I’m travelling, I often get a lot of new ideas and inspiration from the places I visit, the people I meet and the different environments around me. I like to capture those ideas while I’m on the road, whether it’s a melody, a vocal idea or the beginning of a track.



Then, when I get back home, I usually take those ideas into my studio and finish the production there. So for me, travelling is often where the inspiration starts, while my studio at home is where everything really comes together.



Have you performed at any major music festivals or large-scale venues? If so, which one would you consider the most significant milestone in your career so far?



I’ve been performing in countries all over the world, from across Europe to Asia, playing everything from major festivals to clubs.



Some of the biggest festivals I’ve played in Sweden are Summerburst, Amaze Festival and Brännbollsyran, and in Finland, Weekend Festival has definitely been one of the highlights. I’ve also had the opportunity to perform at several clubs featured in the DJ Mag Top 100 Clubs.



It’s difficult to pick just one as the most significant milestone, because every country festival and crowd has given me something different.



For me, being able to take my music around the world and see people from completely different cultures connect with it has probably been the biggest milestone of all.



Do you feel more connected to the energy of major festival stages or the raw intimacy of underground warehouse parties and DIY spaces, or do you find inspiration equally in both worlds?



I definitely feel more connected to the energy of bigger festival stages, especially during the summer.



There’s something special about playing outdoors in front of a huge crowd and feeling that energy come back at you.



Smaller clubs and underground venues don’t really attract me in the same way anymore. I can still appreciate the intimacy and atmosphere they can create, but personally, I feel most at home on a big festival stage with a large crowd and that kind of energy.



What role does rebellion or counterculture play in your music?



For me, rebellion has never really been about trying to be rebellious on purpose. It’s more about having the freedom to create without feeling like I have to follow certain rules or fit into a specific scene.



I’ve never been afraid to change direction, mix genres or make something completely different from my previous release. Sometimes that might go against what people expect from me, but I think that’s an important part of being creative.



How would you evaluate the current state of the global EDM scene in terms of its overall health and creative direction?



I think the EDM scene has been a little off for quite a few years, especially in the Nordic countries.



Electronic music is obviously still huge globally, but from my perspective, it has become much harder for EDM releases to break into the major charts and playlists compared to how it used to be.



It’s something I’ve experienced myself, but I’ve also seen many other EDM artists struggle with the same thing over the last few years. The space for this kind of music in the mainstream has felt more limited, particularly in Scandinavia.



But now it feels like it’s slowly making its way back.



Do you see AI as a threat to musicians, a helpful collaborator, or something else?



I think there are too many “AI artists” right now who basically generate a full song in something like Suno and release it as their own. Personally, I’m not a big fan of that.



I was actually completely against AI in music at first. But over time, I started seeing established artists and producers using it in a different way as a tool for things like vocals, ideas or small elements within a production. That changed my perspective, and I’ve started using it in that way as well.



AI isn’t going away. It’s becoming a bigger part of music and pretty much everything else in the world. So I think ignoring it completely would be a bit ridiculous.



For me, the important thing is how you use it. I see AI as another tool in the studio, not something that should replace the artist, the producer or the creative process.



What’s one piece of advice you would offer to an aspiring DJ or producer looking to break into the music scene today?



Do it because you genuinely love music and because making music is the most fun thing you can imagine doing. Don’t get into it because you want to become famous or make money. If that’s your main motivation, I don’t think it will ever really work.



It has to come from the heart. Spend the time, keep learning, keep creating and don’t give up just because things don’t happen immediately. If you truly love what you’re doing and are willing to put in the work, I believe the rest will eventually follow.



At the same time, social media has become extremely important today. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram give new artists the opportunity to share small clips of what they’re working on, and sometimes one of those clips can suddenly take off and reach a huge audience.



That wasn’t nearly as important when I started. It’s something that has really changed in recent years, and honestly, it’s something I need to get better at myself.



Today, making great music is one part of it, but building your social media is almost equally important. It allows people to discover not only your music, but you as an artist, and that can help you build a fanbase much faster.



What is the official title of your latest or upcoming single, EP, or album?



I’m planning to release an EP next, with three to four tracks inspired by trips I’ve taken with my partner over the past few years.



A lot of the inspiration comes from the places we’ve visited, the experiences we’ve shared and the memories we’ve created along the way.



I don’t have an official title or release date for the EP yet, as I’m still working on it. Two of the tracks are already finished, and I have another two that I’m currently working on and planning to finish soon.



Looking ahead, what excites you most about the next phase of your artistic journey, both creatively and personally?



What excites me the most is that I still feel like I have so much more I want to do.



Even after all these years of producing music, I’m still excited about creating new sounds, trying new things and seeing where the music takes me.



Personally, I just want to keep enjoying the journey, travel more, experience new things and let those experiences inspire what I create next.



Are there any upcoming festivals, tours, collaborations, headline shows, or major projects listeners should keep an eye out for over the coming months?



Right now, we’re working on putting together a tour in India for later this fall, which I’m really excited about.



I also have one headline show left in Sweden this summer, at Liseberg on September 11.



Besides that, my main focus is finishing the upcoming EP and getting a lot of new music ready for release as well.

Listen to Raaban on PLAYY. Music



Listen to the exclusive mix with Raaban HERE!

