Zamna Stacks Its Egypt Bill With Marco Carola, CamelPhat and Gordo

Zamna Sharm El Sheikh just added serious weight to its 2026 lineup. The festival has confirmed a phase two expansion for its return to Egypt’s Sinai Desert, bringing in Marco Carola, CamelPhat and Gordo alongside an already-stacked bill featuring Sasha, John Digweed, Mëstiza and SHIMZA. South African duo Major League DJZ round out the additions to what organizers are calling the festival’s biggest edition yet.

The event runs November 20-22 in the Khoroum Valley, with capacity expanded to 20,000 daily visitors for this second Sharm El Sheikh edition following Zamna’s 2025 debut in the region. The brand, which got its start staging shows in Tulum, Mexico, has built its identity around dropping techno and house lineups into striking natural settings and the Khoroum Valley’s granite amphitheater, tucked fifteen minutes from the city center, looks to continue that tradition with expanded lighting and stage production this year.

Also on the bill: Brina Knauss, Asal b2b Sona, Zamna Sound System, and a run of regional acts including Dish Dash, La Familia, Baz and Haz, Mballa and Minds of Lust, with Korolova, Mind Against and MRAK still confirmed from the initial announcement. One name to watch is Elvis Guetta, son of David Guetta, who’s making his Egypt debut after a year spent building his own house and disco catalog across Ibiza, Paris and London.

Tickets for Zamna Sharm El Sheikh are on sale now, with general admission covering full three-day access to the valley and VIP tables available on request. The event is 18+, and the venue operates under a Leave-No-Trace policy given its location within a protected desert ecosystem.