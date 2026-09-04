Grand Velvet Is Building a Genre From Scratch

Country and EDM have crossed paths before, but usually with electronic acts borrowing a bit of twang. Grand Velvet flips that: they’re country artists first, who happen to produce dance music, and it shows in everything from the songwriting to the live show. Their reimagined ‘Choosin’ Texas’ with ROBINS is the clearest example yet: country storytelling and guitars wrapped in production big enough for a festival stage. We caught up with the duo to talk about how the project started, why they moved into electronic production, and where they see country EDM heading next, including a preview of their October release, a twist on a Morgan Wallen track.

You and your collaborator have built Grand Velvet around the idea that country and EDM don’t have to live in separate worlds. Take us back to the beginning — how did this project actually come together, and what made you realise this fusion could work?

Great question. At the heart of Grand Velvet, we’re country artists. Country music is where our songwriting, storytelling, and overall identity come from. We both grew up loving country, and when we started creating together, we wanted to take that foundation and bring it into the electronic space in a way that felt natural. We realized there really wasn’t an artist in EDM who was approaching it from that direction — a country artist who produces electronic dance music, rather than an EDM artist simply adding country elements and country covers just because “country is hot” right now. That’s really how Grand Velvet was born. We’re country at our core; the electronic production is how we’re pushing that sound forward and creating a lane of our own.

What originally drew you to blending country storytelling with electronic production, and how has that vision grown since you first started experimenting with the sound?

Country has always been the foundation of Grand Velvet. What drew us to electronic production was the opportunity to take that country identity — the storytelling, the emotion, the melodies — and bring it into a completely different environment. We also realized there was a real opportunity here because, as far as we’ve seen, no one is currently focused solely on country music in the electronic dance space the way we are. We’re not an EDM act that occasionally incorporates country… we’re country artists who produce electronic dance music, and that distinction is really important to us. We want to be trailblazers for this sound and help establish country EDM as its own lane within the electronic world. Our bigger vision isn’t just about Grand Velvet; we’d love to see a future with a lot more country EDM artists, records, and hits. If we can help open that door and inspire other artists to explore this sound, that would be a huge win for us.

‘Choosin’ Texas’ reimagined with ROBINS is your latest release. What was the inspiration behind choosing this specific track, and how does it fit into the broader Grand Velvet sound you’re building?

We were so excited and fortunate to work with ROBINS on this project, who is a real talent and joy to collaborate with. We chose this track because it’s always spoken to us since its release — the vibe, the message, how authentic it feels. We gravitate towards projects that have that at its core. As we continue to evolve, we hope to bring that dance type of arrangement to our country covers given that it produces this unique crossover between danceability and authenticity.

Sonically, how does this remix compare to your earlier work? Did you approach the production with a different energy or groove in mind, or does it stay true to what Grand Velvet has always been about?

Our approach to this, like many of our projects moving forward, was to really keep the authentic nature of the source material while giving it our own jolt of flavor. This release stays true to what we will always be about: being country first.

Working with ROBINS on this reimagining — how did that collaboration shape the final sound, and what did they bring to the track that pushed it in a new direction?

It is always a breath of fresh air to find a collaborator who simply gets your vision. ROBINS understood from the jump the type of vocal performance we were looking for and delivered on it 100% while also bringing some of her unique ways to deliver them. She is very successful in her career and it is clear, after working with her, why.

You’ve described Grand Velvet as pioneering a connection between country and dance music that hasn’t really existed before. How has your approach to blending these genres evolved as you’ve kept building on the concept?

The biggest evolution has been realizing that we don’t need to treat country and electronic music as two separate genres that we’re trying to blend together. Country is the foundation of Grand Velvet, and electronic dance music is the production world we’re bringing it into. The more we’ve developed the project, the more intentional we’ve become about making sure the country side feels authentic — from the songwriting and vocals to the guitars and other country instrumentation — while using electronic production to take those elements somewhere new.

We’ve also become more confident in the idea that this can be its own lane. There are artists who incorporate country elements into electronic music, but we’re approaching it from the opposite direction — we’re country artists who solely make electronic dance music. We want that identity to extend beyond the music, too. Even our live shows — we want them to feel like you’re walking into a country concert, from the energy and atmosphere to what people are wearing and the overall culture surrounding the show, while still delivering the production and energy of an EDM experience.

As we continue building, we want to push that identity even further with original records, country vocalists, live country instrumentation, and big electronic production. The goal is to create a world around Grand Velvet where the music, the live shows, and the culture all feel unmistakably country, but in a way that hasn’t really been done before.

Your sound draws from modern country’s storytelling and guitars just as much as electronic music’s energy and atmosphere. What is it about that combination that keeps resonating with you creatively?

It really comes down to the fact that country is who we are, while electronic music gives us a new way to express it. We love the storytelling, emotion, guitars, and organic instrumentation that make country music so relatable, but we also love the energy, atmosphere, and production that come with electronic dance music. When you put those worlds together, there’s a really exciting contrast — you can have a country vocal and guitar that feel familiar and authentic, and then build this huge electronic production around them.

Creatively, it gives us so much room to experiment without losing the foundation of who we are. We’re not trying to make country sound like EDM; we’re trying to make country EDM. That’s what keeps it exciting for us, and we think there’s a huge opportunity to continue developing that sound into something that feels completely its own.

With ‘Choosin’ Texas’ out now, what can fans expect next from Grand Velvet, and how does this release set the tone for where the project is headed?

We actually have another release coming out in October, and we’re really excited about it. We took our own spin on Morgan Wallen’s ‘Cowgirls,’ and we honestly can’t wait for people to hear what we did with it. It’s a really special and fun twist on an already amazing track, while still staying true to what Grand Velvet is all about.

But we also have a lot of original music in the works. We want to continue building the Grand Velvet sound by combining electronic dance music production and instrumentals with authentic country instruments and country vocalists. That’s really where we see the project going — creating original records that feel undeniably country while still having the energy and production of EDM. ‘Choosin’ Texas’ is just the beginning, and we’re excited to keep pushing that sound forward and show people what country EDM can really be.

Listen to ‘Choosin’ Texas’ HERE

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