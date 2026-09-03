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SPAG Returns to His Bootleg Roots With Free Six-Track 'SPAG PACK 001'
Coachella 2027 Could Get Its Most Electronic Headline Bill Yet
Burning Man Founder Says the Festival He Built No Longer Exists

Coachella 2027 Could Get Its Most Electronic Headline Bill Yet

September 3, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Dua Lipa isn’t the only name reportedly locked into early talks for Coachella’s 2027 edition. HITS Daily Double is reporting that both Fred again.. and Tame Impala are being courted for headline billing, with Tame Impala tipped for a full top-of-poster slot and Fred again.. under consideration for the festival’s closing-night position,  a berth that’s typically reserved for electronic acts, previously held by names like Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia.

If it lands, the booking would push Coachella’s electronic footprint even further. Dance acts already accounted for nearly half of the 2026 lineup, a jump from under 40% the year prior, and adding two more dance-adjacent headliners would extend that climb into a third consecutive year.

Parker’s Tame Impala project has circled the top of Coachella’s bill before, headlining in 2019 after three earlier festival appearances dating back to 2011. His live show has always sat somewhere between rock spectacle and electronic set piece, built around synths and immersive visuals rather than a traditional band setup. Fred again.. arrives with a shorter but louder résumé,  his unannounced Coachella 2023 appearance, stepping in for Frank Ocean’s canceled slot alongside Skrillex and Four Tet, is still cited as one of the defining festival sets of that year.

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None of this is official yet, and Coachella hasn’t confirmed a lineup. The 2027 festival is set for April 9–11 and 16–18 at Indio’s Empire Polo Club, with a full announcement expected in the weeks ahead.

Image Source: Raph PH

September 3, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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