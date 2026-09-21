RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Inhale / Exhale Tour Becomes Highest-Grossing Electronic Tour in History

RÜFÜS DU SOL have made touring history, with their Inhale / Exhale World Tour becoming the highest-grossing electronic music tour ever recorded by Billboard Boxscore. The 18-month global run generated $158 million in revenue from 1.7 million tickets across four continents.

The Australian trio consisting of Tyrone Lindqvist, Jon George, and James Hunt wrapped up the tour on 5 September at Toronto’s Rogers Centre. The final North American leg grossed roughly $71.8 million over 31 reported dates, selling 693,000 tickets, with the Toronto finale drawing around 43,500 fans and nearly $5 million. These figures make Inhale / Exhale the first electronic music tour to exceed $100 million in gross revenue and one million tickets sold.

According to Boxscore data, this milestone raises RÜFÜS DU SOL’s career live revenue to roughly $173.7 million with 1.9 million tickets sold, putting them ahead of Illenium and ODESZA in revenue and ahead of Tiësto in ticket sales. This marks a major expansion from 2025, when Live Nation named the Inhale / Exhale World Tour the highest-selling electronic tour after surpassing 750,000 headline tickets, with 2026 dates driving record-breaking revenue and attendance.