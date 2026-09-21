Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Zaza and Saly Betli Team Up On New Single ‘August Glow’
RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Inhale / Exhale Tour Becomes Highest-Grossing Electronic Tour in History

RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Inhale / Exhale Tour Becomes Highest-Grossing Electronic Tour in History

September 21, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

RÜFÜS DU SOL have made touring history, with their Inhale / Exhale World Tour becoming the highest-grossing electronic music tour ever recorded by Billboard Boxscore. The 18-month global run generated $158 million in revenue from 1.7 million tickets across four continents.

The Australian trio consisting of Tyrone Lindqvist, Jon George, and James Hunt wrapped up the tour on 5 September at Toronto’s Rogers Centre. The final North American leg grossed roughly $71.8 million over 31 reported dates, selling 693,000 tickets, with the Toronto finale drawing around 43,500 fans and nearly $5 million. These figures make Inhale / Exhale the first electronic music tour to exceed $100 million in gross revenue and one million tickets sold. 

According to Boxscore data, this milestone raises RÜFÜS DU SOL’s career live revenue to roughly $173.7 million with 1.9 million tickets sold, putting them ahead of Illenium and ODESZA in revenue and ahead of Tiësto in ticket sales. This marks a major expansion from 2025, when Live Nation named the Inhale / Exhale World Tour the highest-selling electronic tour after surpassing 750,000 headline tickets, with 2026 dates driving record-breaking revenue and attendance.

Advertisement
September 21, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Zaza and Saly Betli Team Up On New Single ‘August Glow’

September 18, 2026
Next Post

September 21, 2026
Advertisement

Recommended for You