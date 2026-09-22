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Calvin Harris Sets Guinness World Record After 1.6 Million Attend São Paulo DJ Set
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Calvin Harris Sets Guinness World Record After 1.6 Million Attend São Paulo DJ Set

September 22, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Photo Credit: Calvin Harris / Instagram

Calvin Harris has officially broken the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a DJ set by a single artist, after an estimated 1.6 million people gathered for his free performance in São Paulo, Brazil.

Guinness World Records confirmed that the Scottish DJ set the record for the largest solo DJ audience during the Bloco Skol pre-Carnival party on 8 February 2026. Performing from a trio elétrico float on Rua da Consolação near Avenida Paulista, Harris played hits like ‘We Found Love’, ‘This Is What You Came For’, ‘One Kiss’, and ‘I Need Your Love ’, according to the Daily Record.

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The massive crowd forced the closure of Rua da Consolação as it expanded through the city centre, with 27°C heat causing some attendees to faint. Following Guinness’s confirmation, Harris celebrated the “truly insane day” on social media. The São Paulo city government highlighted the set as part of its largest street Carnival ever, which drew an estimated 17.3 million people overall.

The record aligns Harris‘ performance with other massive Brazilian events, including Madonna’s 2024 Copacabana concert, which also drew 1.6 million people. Amid another busy year, Harris maintained his Ushuaïa residency, headlined Parklife, debuted at Tomorrowland, and played Rock in Rio’s Mundo Stage.

September 22, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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