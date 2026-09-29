Skrillex and Boys Noize Tease New Dog Blood Music

Skrillex and Boys Noize have teased a collection of unreleased music under their Dog Blood alias, hinting at a potential new release from the long-running electronic duo.

Over the weekend, Skrillex texted fans a link to new music snippets and posted an Instagram Story titled “dog blood id mega mix 2026.” The two-minute teaser features unreleased IDs with Dog Blood’s signature acid electro and distorted bass, alongside a sample of Rihanna’s ‘Don’t Stop The Music’.

The teaser arrived shortly before Skrillex and Boys Noize reunited as Dog Blood at San Francisco’s Portola Festival on September 26, following their 2024 return from a nearly five-year hiatus. Their last official release was 2019’s four-track Turn Off The Lights EP, alongside earlier projects like ‘Next Order / Middle Finger’ and ‘Middle Finger Pt. 2’ that defined their signature electro, techno, acid, and bass sound.

Although the teaser includes multiple IDs, neither artist has confirmed if a new EP, mixtape, or album is planned, and no release date or tracklist exists. The preview comes as Boys Noize prepares to release 7LLVSION, his first solo LP in five years, led by ‘1+1+1’ with ZEP, on November 6. Still, the 2026 ID megamix strongly signals that more Dog Blood music is coming.