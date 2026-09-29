Dubdogz: Redefining House Music from Brazil to the Global Stage

With over 1.5 billion Spotify streams and a career that has taken them from Brazil’s electronic music scene to some of the world’s biggest stages, Dubdogz have become one of the country’s most recognisable dance music exports. Known for their energetic performances and genre-spanning approach to house music, the Brazilian duo have shared stages with the likes of Tomorrowland, EDC, Ultra Brasil and Ushuaïa Ibiza, while collaborating with artists including David Guetta, Tiësto and Steve Angello.

We caught up with Dubdogz to discuss their evolution beyond Brazilian Bass, their approach to creativity and performance, and their continued journey on the global electronic music stage.

Listen to Dubdogz’ exclusive Burning Man mix on PLAYY. Music:

Many artists today move across and blend genres rather than fitting neatly into a single category. How would you personally define or label your sound, and what genres, subgenres, or underground scenes have most influenced and shaped your evolution as an artist?

We’d say we’re quite versatile, but we’re mostly in the realm of fresh, energetic House Music, from Tech House to Bass House. In the beginning of the project, about 10 years ago, people would call what we were doing Brazilian Bass. It became a powerful movement in Brazil, but we’re always changing and discovering new versions of ourselves. We simply can’t be stuck in just one thing, one genre, or one label party, lol.

But even before Dubdogz, we used to play Psytrance in different projects, and we were already traveling the world, playing at raves when we were just teenagers. Then, when we turned 18 and were finally old enough to get into clubs, we fell in love with House Music. Some friends did the same thing and encouraged us to pursue it, like Alok, for example.

How did the environment you grew up in shape you as an artist, and in what ways does it still influence your creative identity today?

We grew up addicted to music because of our father. He loves rock and reggae, and listens to music every single day. We would go to his car in the garage just to listen to his records for hours! Our mother noticed how much we loved music and signed us up for music classes, so all that support from our family, combined with the fact that we’re twin brothers, definitely shaped our habits and passions around music.

Besides, we used to get rides to school with our uncle, and he was always listening to Psytrance tracks. The rest is history, haha.

Can you share a brief, compelling narrative or inspiration behind this new release?

Talking here about “Dubdogz, Fezzo, Zaark – How Does It Feel” (not our lastest release, but the biggest one recently)

We grew up listening to our father’s rock songs, so New Order was one of the bands he loved. We have a lot of feelings and good memories attached to “Blue Monday.” So we wanted to create a fresh, new version of this classic that would fit into our sets, keeping its essence while delivering more power for today’s dancefloors.

It was a happy coincidence when we bumped into Fezzo and Zaark, two talented up-and-coming Brazilian DJs who were working on the same track and invited us to collaborate and bring our touch to it. It instantly clicked.

Do you prefer producing music in a studio setting, or are you more comfortable creating on the road/during touring?

We do prefer to spend some immersive time in our studio. We built a nice one at home, so it’s where we spend most of our time when we’re in São Paulo. However, we’re always active and creating on the road as well. As soon as we have an idea, we don’t wait until we get home to make it happen.

Have you performed at any major music festivals or large-scale venues? If so, which one would you consider the most significant milestone in your career so far?

There are many achievements that we’re incredibly honored and grateful for, such as playing at Tomorrowland Belgium four times, Tomorrowland Brasil’s MainStage, EDC Mexico, and many others. But we’re actually even more proud of being able to produce our own label parties and have thousands of people show up just because of us (and our team and friends).

We recently created TRIIIPLE Festival, a festival that brings our three complete different label parties together (PARADE, ERRORR and Nostalgia), happening simultaneously across three different stages. It was a big sold-out success and one of the most insane moments of our careers.

There was also the day we opened for Lady Gaga at a free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio, with almost 2 million people. This one was the biggest.

Do you feel more connected to the energy of major festival stages or the raw intimacy of underground warehouse parties and DIY spaces, or do you find inspiration equally in both worlds?

We love both, and that’s the magic of it: one day we’re playing at a huge festival for tens of thousands of people, and the next day we’re playing in an intimate club, with that raw energy, being close to the crowd and feeling the vibe… We absolutely love that!

What role does rebellion or counterculture play in your music? Whether through challenging commercial norms, experimenting with sound, questioning societal expectations, or simply creating from a place of pure expression, how do these ideas shape your artistic identity?

It does, mainly through our side project, RUBACK. This is our more underground alias, a place for experimenting with new sounds that don’t fit into Dubdogz. And even the label we created through RUBACK, called ERRORR, is all about that: a movement for people who feel that something isn’t right, who are creating music that is considered “wrong” or an “error” compared to what is socially or commercially accepted.

How would you evaluate the current state of the global EDM scene in terms of its overall health and creative direction, and how would you position it within a broader spectrum ranging from emerging challenges to strong creative growth?

I mean, the scene is always changing. It’s made of cycles. So it’s important to find a balance between keeping your essence and doing what feels true to you, while also being able to adapt and spot movements long before they actually happen. That’s the challenge.

Something that becomes super popular tends to get saturated after a while, so it’s not wise to insist on something that isn’t working anymore. However, we won’t start playing something we don’t like just because it’s hyped right now.

Do you see AI as a threat to musicians, a helpful collaborator, or something else? How do you plan to keep your music relevant as the industry changes rapidly because of these tools? By embracing AI, avoiding it, or taking a different approach?

Everything that is done by a human has more value, and we will always keep the human essence at the core of what we do. But AI is here, and there’s no way to avoid it. We sometimes use it as a tool to improve certain processes and help us out, but never to replace the human touch.

What’s one piece of advice you would offer to an aspiring DJ or producer looking to break into the music scene today?

Keep going. And more than that, keep having fun. Because it’s a business that demands passion. If you’re not doing something you’re passionate about, it won’t be sustainable in the long term. There are so many challenges along the way, and you can only overcome them if you absolutely love what you’re doing.

What is the official title and release date of your latest or upcoming single, EP, or album?

Lastest: Dubdogz, Voltech, Faiolli – California Dreamin’ (released by Spinnin’ Records on the 24th of July). Next one: Dubdogz, ETTA – Fade Out Lines (to be released by Th3rd Brain on the 25th of September)

Looking ahead, what excites you most about the next phase of your artistic journey, both creatively and personally?

We’ve had the privilege of becoming one of the most recognized DJ duos in Brazil, playing in all 16 states across the country and at many of the best clubs and festivals Brazil has to offer. We’ll always be incredibly grateful for everything we’ve experienced along the way.

Now, we’re really excited to bring the same energy, connection, and sense of community we’ve built in Brazil to every corner of the world. We’re excited about the challenge of reaching new places, new audiences, and new cultures. And to learn from them while sharing our truth and our music in places far away from home.

Are there any upcoming festivals, tours, collaborations, headline shows, or major projects listeners should keep an eye out for over the coming months?

As we answer this interview, we’re getting ready to head to Burning Man for the third time. We absolutely love it. Not only to play, but to live the dancefloor and fully immerse ourselves in the experience. As artists, it’s really inspiring.

We’re also really excited about our brand-new label party, PARADE, which will take place at one of Rio de Janeiro’s most iconic landmarks, Museu do Amanhã (Museum of Tomorrow), on October 10. We announced an unusual Dubdogz b2b RUBACK extended set there, so this is gonna be fun.