Colorize Unveils Colorscapes Volume Eight, Mixed by Estiva and PRAANA

Colorize has revealed the eighth instalment of its Colorscapes compilation series, bringing together two individually curated mixes from progressive house producers Estiva and PRAANA.

The two-part compilation arrives across September, with Colorscapes Volume Eight – Part One, Mixed by Estiva released on September 18 via Colorize, the progressive house label of Enhanced Music. PRAANA’s edition is wraps up the album with its release today September 25th, giving each producer their own take on the label’s melodic and progressive sound.

Estiva’s 20-track mix for Colorize blends recent tracks, new material, remixes, and unreleased IDs. Opening with Trilucid’s ‘One Day At A Time (Tim Green Remix)’, it features artists like Guy Didden, Avenue One, Emi Galvan, Makebo, and Massane, as well as Estiva’s own ‘Noo Tacchi’, his remix of Hessian and Courtney Storm’s ‘Heartbeat’, and his Club Mix of ‘Désir’.

A frequent Colorize collaborator who contributed to Colorscapes Volumes Five through Seven, Estiva has achieved Beatport Top 10s, remixed Mat Zo and Tritonal, and played major festivals like Ultra, A State of Trance, and Tomorrowland.

Having mixed Colorscapes Volumes Five, Six, and Seven, PRAANA returns as Colorscapes continues highlighting Colorize’s progressive house roster with continuous DJ mixes. Past mixers for the series include PRAANA, Estiva, Klur, and Matt Fax.

Listen to Colorscapes Volume 8:

Follow Estiva:



Spotify – Instagram – X – SoundCloud – Facebook – YouTube



Follow PRAANA:



Spotify – Instagram – X – Facebook – YouTube