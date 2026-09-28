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Colorize Unveils Colorscapes Volume Eight, Mixed by Estiva and PRAANA
The Chainsmokers Rushed Off Stage After Partial Collapse at Vanderbilt Concert

The Chainsmokers Rushed Off Stage After Partial Collapse at Vanderbilt Concert

September 28, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

The Chainsmokers were forced to relocate their performance after the stage partially collapsed during their set at Vanderbilt University’s annual ‘Lights on the Lawn’ concert in Nashville, Tennessee.

The incident occurred on Friday, 25 September, shortly after Alex Pall and Drew Taggart began performing. As the stage buckled, the duo were safely moved while organisers sought a solution. No injuries were reported. Instead of cancelling, The Chainsmokers relocated their DJ equipment to the opposite end of the lawn and resumed from the front-of-house area. This move, however, separated parts of the ~7,000-person crowd, pushing those at the original barricade further from the stage.

Lights on the Lawn’ is an annual student-run Vanderbilt event that raises funds for the Mary Parrish Center, a Nashville nonprofit supporting survivors of domestic violence. This year’s event drew thousands of students to the university’s Alumni Lawn.

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September 28, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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Colorize Unveils Colorscapes Volume Eight, Mixed by Estiva and PRAANA

September 25, 2026
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