G Jones has always been one of the most technically impressive producers out there. Every time he releases a track or project, that notion is more and more heavily reinforced, especially with his most recent album, The Ineffable Truth, as well as his recent mixtape with Eprom, Disk Doctors.

This year, after taking a break during the pandemic with no releases since 2019, he’s put out five singles and two EPs, including today’s release of Illusory Tracks.

Featuring his collaborations with Eprom, “R.A.V.E.,” and ISOxo, “Say What,” the 6-track project breezes through different tempos. Things stay incredibly hype in the first half, then slowing down for “Patterns Emerge” and “Thought Tracing,” and finally bringing the energy back up for “Say What.”

Check out the new EP below!

Photo by Lauren Marrone