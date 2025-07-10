Belgian techno icon Charlotte de Witte to make history at Tomorrowland by opening and closing the Main stage in one day

Anticipation is reaching a fever pitch for Tomorrowland’s 19th edition, which kicks off on 18 July in Boom, Belgium. From the iconic Orbyz theme, to an immersive Avicii tribute, and now the groundbreaking news of Charlotte de Witte playing two sets on the same day, this year is set to take the festival to unimaginable heights!

Born and bred in Belgium, techno powerhouse Charlotte de Witte is set to make history on Saturday, 19 July, as the first artist to both open and close the Tomorrowland Mainstage on the same day.

Renowned for her dark, hypnotic brand of minimal and acid techno, Charlotte will begin the day with a set at noon, setting a powerful tone with her signature stripped-back beats and raw energy. She will then return for a monumental Main stage closing set, promising an explosive finale that underscores her reputation as one of the most in-demand techno DJs right now.

This historic double set marks a full-circle moment for the Ghent-born artist, who made her Tomorrowland debut back in 2011 after winning a Studio Brussel DJ contest. Now, over a decade later, she stands at the pinnacle of global techno, having founded her label KNTXT, topped DJ Mag’s Top 100 Techno poll for three consecutive years, and was the first female techno act to close Tomorrowland’s Main stage in 2022.

In a statement, Charlotte shared her excitement and gratitude; “This year, I’ll be playing on the Mainstage – not once, but twice. Back in 2011, after winning a DJ contest, I had the chance to open the Mainstage of Tomorrowland. It basically changed my life. In 2022, three years ago, I was the first techno and female act to close the same Mainstage. Fast forward to this year – 2025 – I will be closing the Mainstage and I will also be opening the Mainstage on the same day to have a very full circle all-round 360 approach to the whole day. I really look forward to seeing everyone at the Mainstage twice this year.”

With a new collaborative EP titled One Mind with Amelie Lens and her debut full-length album set for release this November, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Charlotte de Witte.

Follow Charlotte de Witte:

Spotify – Instagram – Facebook