From bedroom beats to global stages: Inside AVAION’s sonic world [Interview]

In just a few short years, German electronic artist AVAION has gone from bedroom producer to global Multi-Platinum sensation. As a creative force with deft skills in writing, producing, singing and performing, AVAION has crafted a deeply personal sound he describes as “music for dancing or dreaming – depending how you’re feeling.”

With over 10 million monthly Spotify listeners, and hits like the breakout single ‘Pieces’ which earned Multi-Platinum status worldwide, AVAION’s emotional, groove-induced tracks have made waves far beyond the dancefloor. His 2024 debut album Selfreflection marked a defining moment, brought to life through his custom-built For The Vibes live show that swapped DJ decks for live synths, vocals and authentic connection.

AVAION’s momentum shows absolutely no sign of slowing down. His viral Afro-inspired collaboration ‘Wacuka’ with Sofiya Nzau, captivated fans and caught the attention of Keinemusik’s &ME, as well as Calvin Harris. All of this led to an unprecedented collaboration with Marshmello and Ellie Goulding on the anthemic love ballad ‘Save My Love’.

Now, as he hits major summer festivals and rides high off a second sold-out European tour, AVAION joins us to reflect on his global rise, the emotional core that drives his music and he shares a 1 hour mix below!

Let’s chat about your exciting collaboration with Marshmello and Ellie Goulding, ‘Save My Love’. As an artist that’s known for emotional depth, did you find it was a natural process aligning with Ellie’s lyrical style and Marshmello’s uplifting production, or did you have to find common emotional ground?

It was really fun to produce this one. I talked a lot with Marshmellow about the production process and once we were almost finished with the raw instrumental he was like “yeah I know someone who would fit on this one…” Two days later he sent me Ellie Goulding’s vocal version and I was just struck by the power she has in her range. She’s incredible.

Stream ‘Save My Love’ below:

Your sound lives at the intersection of melancholy and rhythm. How do you balance emotional vulnerability with appealing to the dancefloor?

I try to not overthink too much on how the song will be. I start jamming around in the moment and if I like the idea then the whole vibe will build itself.

With nearly a billion streams to your name, how do you stay grounded as your popularity, influence and brand grows so quickly?

I still live in my hometown where I grew up as a kid and I still have the same friend group from all of those years ago who know me inside and out. I think it‘s so important to have this close circle around you to know who you are and what you need.

You’ve found major success in regions all over the globe, from South Africa to Europe. What do you think resonates universally about your music?

I think that my music has a timeless feel and although there’s storytelling in the lyrics, they leave room for the listener‘s interpretation and I think that‘s why people connect with it so deeply. They can write their own narrative depending on what’s going on in their life at that time. As an artist, this is so special.

Your debut album Selfreflection is deeply personal. What did you discover about yourself while producing it that surprised you the most?

I think what surprised me the most about the last album is how well I can work with deadlines haha! I also really enjoyed experimenting with my sound a lot and using the album to tell a story. The whole project was an accumulation of a really pivotal time in my life.

Stream Selfreflection below:

As a multi-instrumentalist, how does your relationship with traditional instruments influence your production approach in an increasingly digital landscape?

It‘s pretty useful to have music knowledge in the production process. I try to use organic instruments as much as I can in my music because I think that‘s something you’ll never fully be able to replicate on a computer and it just adds more depth and warmth. People are used to real instruments and will always love the vibe of it

Your collaboration with Kenyan vocalist Sofiya Nzau on ‘Wacuka’ went viral and brought together different cultures and sounds. How did that creative partnership challenge or inspire you?

The process of making ‘Wacuka’ was amazing. Sofiya reached out and told me that she had a vocal line laying around and asked if I wanted to try something on it. Without any stress or pressure I just sat there and started making what feels like a nice representation of her culture and my vibe in cohesion. It was a pretty quick process to get to the final cut and I’m really proud of what we created together.

Stream ‘Wacuka’ below:

What’s one unexpected emotion or reaction from a live audience that stuck with you, and possibly changed how you view the impact of your own music?

I just love playing my own tour shows. The energy in there is insane. I just played my second solo tour across Europe and seeing people scream the lyrics and feeling the music with their closed eyes is one of the best feelings in the world.

In the past you’ve mentioned that music is a way for you to escape reality. Is that still the case for you today?

Of course. Music is the universal language, something we all understand and that connects us all, no matter where we come from. It heals us and brings out emotions, the good and the bad. Music will always be my biggest love.

What does the near future hold for AVAION? Do you have any other exciting collaborations, projects or releases in the works

I’m working on a lot of new music, more to come on this soon…I’ve also got a busy festival season ahead with Lollapalooza, Parookaville and more all on the calendar. I just want to keep sharing my music and making people happy.

Listen to AVAION’s exclusive YourEDM mix below:

Tracklist:

AVAION, Sofiya Nzau – Wacuka

MarkTarmonea, Felix Raphael – Pull Revisited

AVAION, Paul Wetz, Nu Aspect – Sleepless (ft. Yuma)

Nu Aspect, Sam Welch – Strings Attached

ODESZA feat Bettye LaVette – The Last Goodbye (Lukks Remix)

AVAION , Bunt. – Other Side

Wax Motiv, longstoryshort – On The Low

Nils Hoffmann, Rae Morris – Lonely (AVAION Remix)

AVAION – Every Night

Flowdan – Welcome to London (Bakey Edit)

Sammy Virji – If You Need It

Sammy Virji – I guess were not the same

Notion – TV Dreams

ZED – Clarity (James Hiraeth Remix)

hjud – watchTHIS!

San Holo – All The Highs (Imanu Remix)

EURO TRASH – 10 Outta 10

AVAION – Hiding (Jason Lloyd Remix)

Marshmello, Ellie Goulding, AVAION – Save My Love

