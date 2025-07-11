Don Diablo teams up with Tseba on fiery House single ‘The Devil Works Hard’ 

Don Diablo is at it again! This time, the Dutch multi-platinum artist has joined forces with Australian producer Tseba, on the funky house track ‘The Devil Works Hard’.

Out today, the track was released via the forward-thinking imprint Sweat It Out, and has been part of Don Diablo’s sets for some time now. The track sees Don Diablo and Tseba impeccably play off one another’s energy, creating a sonic experience that’s playful, cheeky, and of course a timeless dancefloor hit.

The single features a vivacious spoken word vocal which utters; “The devil works hard, but the DJ works harder”, creating a sense of rebellion and palpable excitement throughout. Underscored by a brazen bassline, extravagant synths and an enticing melody, it’s not hard to tell why Don Diablo has been regularly using it as a secret weapon in his sets.

Stream ‘The Devil Works Hard’ below:

Speaking on the track, Don reveals that working with Tseba felt like the perfect match;”This year, my goal is to bring the energy back to the dance floor. Teaming up with Tseba for this one felt like the perfect match – ‘The Devil Works Hard‘ is a solid blend of both our sonic identities and it’s been a secret weapon in my sets for a few months now. We aimed for this one to feel like a classic house anthem that is both timeless as well as forward-thinking from a production standpoint. Super hyped to finally share this one with the rest of the world.”

Tseba added that it was an incredible opportunity to work with Don Diablo; “Don Diablo has been on my radar for a long time so it was incredible having an opportunity to write something together. Devil Works Hard feels like an engaging confluence of our two styles.”

Don Diablo is currently on tour, with upcoming stops in Chicago, Washington, San Francisco and New York. Find him in your city or country below!

Don Diablo Upcoming Tour dates:

Jul 11 – Ramova Theatre – Chicago, IL

Jul 12 – Echostage – Washington, DC

Jul 18 – The Midway – San Francisco, CA

Jul 19 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York City, NY

Jul 20 – Cabana Pool Bar – Toronto, ON

Jul 24 – AFT_r – Riyadh, SA

Jul 25 – ONYX Arena – Jeddah, SA

Jul 26 – Amnesia – Agde, FR

Jul 30 – Opium – Barcelona, ES

Aug 01 – Sunrise Festival – Kołobrzeg, PL

Aug 02 – Nuit Blanche – Colmar, FR

Aug 06 – Sziget Festival – Budapest Iii. Kerület, HU

Aug 07-10 – Untold Festival – Cluj-napoca, RO

Aug 08 – Amnesia Ibiza – Eivissa, ES

Aug 09 – Dreambeach Festival – Almería, ES

Aug 22 – Moments Festival – Tallinn, EE

Sep 19 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL

